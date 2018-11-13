GCW Lawyers Opens Fourth Location in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gingras, Cates & Wachs (GCW) Lawyers , known for their groundbreaking personal injury and civil rights work in Wisconsin, are proud to announce their expansion to a fourth office in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

GCW attorneys, Mark Thomsen and William Sulton , both recognized by Wisconsin Super Lawyers in 2018, will be located at the new Milwaukee office of passionate attorneys focusing on personal injury, civil rights, employment, family law and medical malpractice.

GCW has represented and served the Milwaukee community for years, most recently seeking justice for two Milwaukee pastors who were allegedly racially profiled in Waukesha County, and the civil case of Adam Trammell . With an influx of cases in Milwaukee, the new office allows GCW attorneys and clients to work closer together to fight injustice.

"We are fortunate to have a home in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee where we can continue to serve our clients and help bring their story forward," said GCW attorney, Mark Thomsen. "We are passionate and dedicated to serving all of Wisconsin, and this new addition helps us do just that."

The new GCW Milwaukee office is located at 219 North Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

About GCW Lawyers: Gingras, Cates & Wachs brings power, fight and heart to outthink, out-strategize and outwork the competition to right the wrong. The law firm has offices in Madison , Waukesha, Milwaukee , and Eau Claire , but serve all of Wisconsin in the areas of personal injury, civil rights, employment, medical malpractice, and family law including LGBTQ families, workers comp and social security.

SOURCE Gingras, Cates & Wachs

