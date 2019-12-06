G&D Integrated Awarded DERA Grant from EPA and American Lung Association

MORTON, Ill., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G&D Integrated, a specialized provider of transportation and logistics, has been awarded a Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which provides grants, rebates, or loans for projects that reduce emissions from existing diesel engines. G&D Integrated was identified through the American Lung Association's Region 5 clean diesel program which provides support for projects that protect human health and improve air quality.

The proposed DERA project at G&D will reduce diesel emissions from four engines in one fleet operating in Illinois. Specifically, the project includes the replacement of four Class 8, short-haul vehicles with 2019 model year or newer Class 8 short-haul vehicles, in the Illinois counties of Tazewell, Champaign, Peoria, Kane, Macon, and Will. Through the DERA grant, the American Lung Association will provide 25 percent of the cost of the replacement of the four vehicles.

"The Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) helps G&D to continually invest in lower emissions tech. We're proud of our commitment to biodiesel and ongoing fleet replacement efforts which drives pollution to progressively lower levels each year," said Vince Buonassi, group manager of transportation programs at G&D Integrated. "Thanks to our relationship with the American Lung Association, we can model out and measure the real-world impact of our combined efforts."

Authority for Clean Diesel funding comes from the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Thirty percent of the DERA appropriation is allocated to the states and territories to fund programs for clean diesel projects. Human health, the environment, global climate, and environmental justice are all affected by diesel emissions. Diesel engines manufactured today are cleaner than ever before as a result of these EPA regulations.

About G&D Integrated

G&D Integrated is a provider of transportation and logistics services and has over 100 years of experience advancing innovative global supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Morton, IL, the company provides domestic transportation, freight brokerage, contract logistics, and supply chain services to a variety of industries with 1,000 employees at over 20 facilities across North America. For more information, visit www.gdintegrated.com.

Contact:

Susan Himes, Marketing Communications

309-284-6795

shimes@gdtr.com

SOURCE G&D Integrated

Related Links

http://www.gdintegrated.com

