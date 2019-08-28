G&D Integrated Celebrates Drivers During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

MORTON, Ill., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW), G&D Integrated honors the millions of professional truck drivers in the country. Along with American Trucking Associations and the entire trucking industry, G&D recognizes those who work to deliver America's freight safely and securely every day.

"G&D has been providing transportation since the 1880's and I believe in and support our drivers," said President and CEO at G&D Integrated, P. Joseph O'Neill. "I drove a truck myself years ago and I love working with our drivers and talking with them every week." During the week of September 8-14, G&D Integrated will mark the celebration of NTDAW with cookouts, giveaways, and luncheons to personally thank the 400 professional truck drivers at the company.

There are more than 3.5 million professional truck drivers nationwide who deliver everything from food to local grocery stores to books for neighborhood schools. These professional men and women log close to 724 billion miles annually. In 2018, they delivered over 70% of the U.S. freight tonnage which equaled 10.77 billion tons. Eighty percent of U.S. communities depend solely on the trucking industry for their goods and commodities proving that professional truck drivers keep this country moving forward.

G&D Integrated asks you to take this week to recognize the significant contributions of our professional truck drivers. The efficiency and safety that these drivers guarantee allow businesses and American citizens to confidently ship goods across state lines and to every corner of the country.

To learn more about how essential truck drivers are to their communities and the economy, visit https://www.trucking.org/Appreciation_Week.aspx.

G&D Integrated is a specialized provider of transportation and logistics services and has over 100 years of experience advancing innovative supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Morton, IL, the company provides domestic transportation, warehousing, freight brokerage, contract logistics, and supply chain services to a variety of industries with more than 1,000 employees at over 20 facilities across North America. For more information, visit www.gdintegrated.com.

