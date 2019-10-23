G&D Integrated Supports The Local Arts With Donation To Peoria Ballet

MORTON, Ill., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G&D Integrated, a leading provider of transportation and logistics services and supporter of the arts, is giving back to the community with a donation of its services. Over several days in December, G&D will provide a truck, trailer, and driver to transport sets, props, and costumes for Peoria Ballet's annual production of "The Nutcracker".

Peoria Ballet is a non-profit company with over 50 years of providing dance performance and dance education to Central Illinois. This donation will help to continue the holiday tradition of presenting "The Nutcracker" to the community. Well known for this annual production, the performance features live orchestral music, professional guest artists from the Joffrey Ballet, and more than 100 of the Academy's dancers. The Peoria Ballet also collaborates with other arts and non-profit organizations to ensure the art of dance continues to be strong and vibrant in the community.

"G&D is pleased to be a part of a longstanding partnership with the Peoria Ballet," said Curt Fisher, vice president of client relations and marketing at G&D Integrated. "Assisting with this production over the years has allowed us to support the local arts in our community."

"We are so appreciative of G&D's generosity and willingness to provide this donation for so many years," said Wendy Thomasson, executive director of Peoria Ballet. "Contributions such as this help us to expose a wide and diverse demographic to the arts, while also providing a unique learning experience for the student performers."

The performance of "The Nutcracker" is at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL on December 14 and 15. For more details and ticketing information, visit https://peoriaballet.com/performances/.

