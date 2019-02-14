GDC Technics Announces New Ownership And Strategic Vision

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GDC Technics, an industry leader in aircraft engineering, modification and completion services, announced today a new company ownership structure and shared strategic vision with new partners Oriole Capital Group, Trive Capital and MAZ Aviation.

"Over the last five years GDC has made tremendous strides to become the industry leader in aircraft completion and modification services, with engineering and certification capabilities that are unmatched in the industry," said Mohammad Alzeer, Chairman of MAZ Aviation. "With recent signature contract wins and new ownership that broadens GDC's market reach and industry expertise, we believe 2019 will be a transformative year for the company. We are pleased to welcome both Oriole and Trive Capital's support of GDC," added Alzeer.

Conner Searcy, Trive's Managing Partner, commented, "As a Dallas-based firm, Trive has tracked GDC's momentum closely and has seen firsthand the confidence aircraft manufacturers and key customers place in the company. We look forward to working with both Oriole and MAZ to continue GDC's trajectory and help identify and collaborate on new ways to unlock value from the platform that GDC has created."

Brad Foreman, COO of Oriole Capital Group added, "Our involvement in the aviation industry spans more than 35 years and we are excited to be part of GDC; GDC possesses, in addition to their completion capabilities, excellent aircraft engineering, modification and certification capabilities, as well as unmatched facilities in North America. These capabilities, in combination with GDC's strong track record and significant high profile 2018 contract wins, ideally position the company for continued completions and modifications leadership and expanded services growth. Investing in GDC complements our other aviation investments and we look forward to actively participating, alongside our partners MAZ and Trive in the continued global growth and development of GDC," added Foreman.

With the addition of GDC's new ownership partners, the company plans to maintain its industry leadership in VVIP modification services, while leveraging the firm's comprehensive capabilities in design, composite/structural engineering and certification into new markets such as commercial and military modifications, communication and avionics upgrades, structural modifications and support services.

About GDC Technics. GDC Technics is a world-class aircraft modification and technology company with extensive capabilities in design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, testing and certification of structural and system modifications for narrow and wide body aircraft. GDC Technics has extensive worldwide reach with subsidiaries in the UK and Germany. For more information, see www.gdctechnics.com .

About Trive Capital. Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm managing over $2 billion in capital. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. Trive seeks to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas. The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 70 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

About Oriole Capital Group. Oriole Capital Group is a specialty aviation investment firm comprised of aviation and aerospace industry experts. Oriole focuses on unique segment opportunities that represent a platform for category/services expansion and/or accelerated customer/revenue growth. Oriole works in partnership with management teams and other institutional players to evaluate, invest and support the operational excellence of companies that offer both a compelling investment return and defensible industry position.

About MAZ Aviation. MAZ Group was founded in 2005; the MAZ Group offers global aircraft operational support services, aircraft completion and refurbishment management, aviation financial structuring and advice, operations management advisory, aviation safety auditing services, aviation training, aircraft component repair, overhaul services and additional aircraft support services. MAZ Group also serves private companies, high net worth individuals, airports, government organizations, aviation sectors, private aircraft, commercial airlines, and other businesses.

SOURCE GDC Technics

