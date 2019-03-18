GDET Engages Research Analyst to Publish First PPS Target Thursday March 21st 2019

FORT LEE, New Jersey, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GD Entertainment And Technology (OTC: GDET) ("GDET" or the "Company") is excited to engage Goldman Small Cap Research to conduct ongoing research on the Company. Goldman plans to publish its first report, including a target price per share (PPS), on Thursday March 21st, 2019. Company CEO Anil Idnani commented "We have recently reinforced our multi-channel, high-growth potential business development model with the introduction of a new cannabis industry business that diversifies our existing Bitcoin related portfolio of subsidiaries. It will be valuable to have a third-party investment research analyst publish a report with an independent description of the business that includes comparisons to other businesses in addition to providing a target price per share that offers a speculative valuation of GDET."

GDET last week announced its expansion into the CBD market with its newest subsidiary, The Greenery. Learn more about the GDET mission to bring multiple new high potential growth industry enterprises to market here in the hyperlinked presentation published by the Company last week.

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

