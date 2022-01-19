gDi Implements FaceTec's Leading 3D Face Authentication Software for the Largest Bank in the UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Data International (gDi) has been a trusted MENA tech integrator and solutions provider for nearly 40 years, and now in partnership with biometrics technology leader FaceTec, announces the launch of Liveness Detection and 3D Face Authentication software at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), after a successful rollout for the class-leading solution.

FAB has chosen gDi to integrate their digital security solution, which is powered by FaceTec's 3D Liveness Detection and 3D Face Matching software. The system provides unparalleled security during user onboarding while providing an interface that is fast and intuitive for everyone, regardless of their device.

Sunil Dixit, Head of Digital Banking, Consumer Banking Group, at FAB, said: "FAB consistently works to apply innovative technologies to deliver a simpler, more convenient and smarter customer experience, at every step in the banking relationship. FaceTec offers us a valuable tool towards achieving this objective, with their solution allowing us to conduct liveness checks quickly and seamlessly, without the customer needing to do anything other than look into the camera. Their 3D matching capability is unique and is widely adopted by leading companies worldwide, with local support through their channel partners. It was a pleasure for us to work with gDi on the implementation of this cutting-edge solution, which will enhance the overall experience customers have with us."

Based in Abu Dhabi, FAB is the UAE's largest bank and one of the world's largest and most trusted financial institutions, offering an extensive range of personal solutions, products, and services that provide a tailored customer experience. The addition of 3D Liveness Detection and 3D Face Matching now provides unprecedented security while onboarding new users and verifying existing customers from any smart device. A two-second video selfie proves the user's Liveness, matches the user's 3D FaceMap to their official photo ID, and sets up their new account. Every time the user returns, the ongoing authentication checks again for Liveness and then compares their new 3D FaceMap to the one acquired during enrollment. If the correct user is present, they get instant access. All onboarding transactions are processed via the FAB platform "Payit," which has now expanded to many other applications within the Bank's portfolio.

The implementation of 3D Liveness Detection and 3D Face Matching has enabled higher levels of security for Payit, the UAE's first all-in-one digital wallet. Created by FAB, Payit was built with a vision to help the UAE evolve into a cashless society.

Omar Atta, gDi's CCO, explains: "This project was implemented together with our partner, FaceTec, who also helped us tailor the product to the specific requirements of the UAE market. The rollout was well prepared beforehand so that we were able to execute it entirely without delay. A quick and effective rollout has resulted in FAB expanding the solution through its network of bank-wide applications in Q4, 2021."

"We are honored to be working with both gDi and FAB on such an important and forward-thinking project in the UAE," said Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec. "Working with such talented, smart people resulted in a seamless rollout of critical biometric cyber-security technology that will provide a foundation for the ambitious and progressive programs at FAB, and setting an example for the rest of the world."

About Gulf Data International

gDi is a pioneer in digital transformation and automating businesses in the MENA region since its establishment in the UAE in 1983. This IT solutions provider and systems integrator identifies advanced technology opportunities using AI and other emerging technologies for regional organizations in verticals like the public sector, banking, healthcare, and oil & gas, to better their functional capabilities. It delivers solutions in systems integration, enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, and systems development. It also delivers vertical solutions in transport management, manufacturing, asset management, and waste management.

Having successfully implemented hundreds of projects all over the Middle East, their team of consultants, project managers, and developers are experienced professionals who combine a solid technology foundation with an in-depth understanding of business processes. gDi services are dedicated to 100% customer satisfaction. It does this through a series of full project life-cycle services including project management, planning, analysis, design, construction testing, deployment and post-deployment support.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit www.gdi-me.com. For inquiries, please contact gDi at [email protected]

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013, with staff in the United States, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the leading provider of 3D Face Verification and Authentication software. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, Barcode/NFC Chip scanning, and age estimation technology binds a unique, live user to their digital accounts with a proprietary biometric modality, creating a secure chain of trust for mobile and web applications.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com . For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected] .

About FaceTec 3D Face Authentication

FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Authentication is fast becoming the global standard in onboarding, KYC, and ongoing authentication, and stops ID fraud and unauthorized access for tens-of-millions of users on six continents for many of the world's leading organizations in IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain, e-voting, online dating, and many more.

FaceTec's 3D Face Authentication Platform features:

100% software, for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate of 1-in-12.8M FAR at less than 1-percent FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps ® from standard 2D cameras

from standard 2D cameras Unshareable, unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating a honeypot

IDV dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication & fraudulent user lists

World-leading 1-in-500,000 FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Free anonymous age estimation and age checks with every 3D Liveness Check

Free 2D single-frame Liveness Checks for semi-supervised scenarios

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time, real-world user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

$100,000 Spoof Bounty Program + Levels 1 & 2 Certified Liveness Detection

Anyone can try the FaceTec Demo Apps at FaceTec.com for iOS, Android and any PC with a webcam, and free FaceTec Developer Accounts are available at dev.FaceTec.com .

About Liveness.com

An educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, Liveness.com provides a comprehensive history and explanation of Presentation Attack Detection, Camera Bypasses and Template Tampering, as well as methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

About FAB

FAB is the UAE's largest bank and one of the world's largest and safest financial institutions. FAB's vision is to create value for its employees, customers, shareholders and communities to grow stronger through differentiation, agility and innovation.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the bank's international network spans five continents, providing global relationships, expertise and financial strength to support local, regional and international businesses seeking to do business at home and abroad. FAB is a trusted adviser and regional partner to major institutions, emerging companies and individuals seeking to do business in the UAE, the MENA region and beyond. As an engine of growth for the region, it helps customers to thrive and grow stronger by managing risk, providing access to capital and facilitating trade flows across developed and emerging markets.

SOURCE Gulf Data International (gDi)