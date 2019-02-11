GDOT, Georgia Power to begin utility pole relocation project along Peachtree and Roswell roads

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Feb. 18, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and Georgia Power will kick off work on their fifth major undertaking together as part of the Clear Roadside Project initiative in metro Atlanta to extend the distance between utility poles and traffic flow along portions of Peachtree and Roswell roads.

Approximately 100 existing poles will be relocated from near the curb to the back of the sidewalk along an eight-mile stretch of Peachtree Road from 14th Street continuing to Roswell Road at Windsor Parkway.

GDOT and Georgia Power will make every effort to limit lane closures related to the project, avoiding rush hour and heavy traffic-related events. Lane closures will be conducted according to GDOT standards and protocols and will conform to the GDOT-mandated timeframe outside of normal rush hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Work is scheduled to start Feb. 18 and continue over the next 12 months, with temporary lane closures occurring only in the areas immediately impacted.

Work to move the existing poles further back from the curb to create more space between utility poles and vehicle traffic is done to enhance roadside safety. GDOT and Georgia Power are committed to identifying stretches of roadway where the Clear Roadside Safety Project can be most effective.

Georgia Power will be communicating with customers, businesses, city and state officials, and other partners to ensure the safety of travelers, pedestrians and crews as it works to safely complete the project. Additionally, updates will be available via GDOT's 511 page.

About Georgia Department of Transportation

Georgia Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, seamless and sustainable transportation system that supports Georgia's economy and is sensitive to its citizens and its environment. For more information, visit www.dot.ga.gov.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

