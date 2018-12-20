GDPR Device Conformance Testing Service Launched by Eurofins

HASSELT, Belgium, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Digital Testing , a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, today announced that its Cyber Security division has launched a new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) testing service to assess data protection capabilities, and ensure CE devices and their associated businesses and processes are conforming to the GDPR.

GDPR is the legal framework for personal data protection and privacy for all individuals within the European Union, and applies to any company involved with the movement, processing or storage of personal data related to EU citizens, regardless where the company is located. Eurofins' GDPR testing service runs test data assessments to help worldwide companies meet the new security and privacy requirements, avoid substantial fines and penalties that can be imposed for non-compliance, and build consumer trust.

"With GDPR now in place, it is critical that companies adhere to the stringent data protection framework by running checks with test data to confirm compliancy," said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director, Eurofins Digital Testing International. "Eurofins is proud to offer this new program to help our customers test their overall level and/or device readiness to comply with the GDPR to ensure protection and privacy for how consumers' personal data is used and managed."

GDPR and Cyber Security

Eurofins' GDPR conformance testing program helps companies safeguard and strengthen the rights of data subjects, and better enable them to take control of data in an increasingly digital society. Eurofins Digital Testing's Cyber Security division performs the comprehensive and wide-ranging GDPR conformance assessments that can be fully customised for individual requirements. The core elements tested include:

Testing the communication to and from devices;

Testing the vulnerability of products;

Conformance to country-specific security requirements; and

Analysis of product firmware to see whether it is possible to extract sensitive data.

Beyond the core testing areas, Eurofins also offers additional services, including:

Remote host assessments and penetration testing;

Local host assessments;

Mobile app testing (iOS and Android);

Code review, with a focus on embedded software;

Checks according to Application Security Verification Standard and/or OWASP Top 10; and

Hardware and embedded system testing from documentation review to coding errors and security loopholes.

Eurofins' also provides wide-range cyber security testing services beyond the GDPR domain. The Cyber Security Division of Eurofins Digital Testing serves the media and entertainment industry, and clients across the profit and non-profit sector, including: financial, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and others.

Eurofins Digital Testing helps companies worldwide reduce development, testing and deployment cycles to accelerate service delivery, and support a more continuous delivery environment. Through its suite of automated test tools, professional testing support services, staffing of onsite personnel, and training, Eurofins helps increase test coverage and consistency to provide service validation, insights into the end-user experience, and performance monitoring for quality assurance.

Additional information about Eurofins Digital Testing and its GDPR and Cyber Security services is available at: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/ .

About Eurofins Digital Testing:

Eurofins Digital Testing is a leader in end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA), providing test tools, test services, training, and cyber security to validate and secure digital systems for service providers and manufacturers worldwide. Eurofins Digital Testing operates globally with test lab facilities in Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, UK, US, Poland, and Hong Kong, and serves companies including Com Hem, Conax, Freesat, Freeview, Hisense, Kabel Deutschland, KPN, LG, Liberty Global, Panasonic, Sky Deutschland, tivù, Vestel, Vodafone Group, Zenterio, and many others. For more information, visit: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/.

The company is part of the larger Eurofins Group, a leading provider of multi-industry analytical services, with an international network of more than 650 laboratories in 45 countries, over 40,000 staff members, and sales of 2.97 billion euros in 2017.

