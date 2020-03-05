GDS Group Interviews Upcoming NG Retail Summit Speakers From Major Brands

ATLANTA, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Group: Has your company had to consider reinventing loyalty and retention to capitalize on your existing customer base?

Ashlee Weisser, VP Analytics & Insights, Bloomin' Brands: We are always looking to improve retention within our existing customer base. Our loyalty program is a key component of this strategy, and we are constantly evaluating the program.

Cedric Clark, VP RGM, Sam's Club: We have definitely considered the true meaning of the "Member/Customer" being at the center of our decisions. Expectations have changed as it relates to a membership model and the biggest change was Free Online Order Shipping for Plus Members.

Nikolas Acheson, Director Data Products & Insights, American Eagle: Absolutely! I believe most companies are (or should be) incessantly looking at their loyalty and retention programs to make sure the voice of their customers are heard, responded to, and being provided the value and/or exclusive benefits they are expecting as a loyal customer. The best loyalty programs out there, emerging or otherwise, are incessantly cannibalizing their own programs and innovating.

GDS Group: What piece of advice would you give yourself now, regarding digital transformation, that you didn't know when you first started in your career?

Ashlee: While digital transformation is a cool buzzword, the hard work required to get it done successfully is often not discussed. My advice would be to understand that to get to the "cool" you have to get through some tedious work.

Cedric: My advice would be around creating a seamless experience with the members and customers between physical and online commerce.

GDS Group: What drives you to participate in events like our summits?

Ashlee: I participate in events like this for a few reasons. Firstly, personal and professional development is important for any leader who wants to continue to grow and make a positive impact. Secondly, these events allow for networking with colleagues to learn new approaches, ask great questions, and connect with people in similar roles.

Nikolas: Being able to share, give back, and learn from others' experiences allows everyone to go faster. Events like these that are smaller and more intimate allow deeper conversations.

Interested in attending the upcoming NG Retail Summit this April in Georgia, Atlanta? Apply to attend here. #NGRetail

Related Files

#NGRetail.png

Related Links

NG Retail Summit

SOURCE GDS Group

Related Links

https://gdsgroup.com

