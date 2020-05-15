GDS Group Welcomes Bob Phibbs, the Retail Doctor

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Group announced today that Bob Phibbs, better known as The Retail Doctor, will be delivering a keynote address at the upcoming NG Retail Digital Summit this June 1-3. The closed-door summit will focus on driving key transformation in this new world by connecting senior executives from companies such as Walmart, Sam's Club, American Eagle and Bloomin' Brands, by sharing their ideas and challenges and addressing the most pressing issues in the industry.

About Bob Phibbs

Bob Phibbs, the nationally recognized expert on business strategy, has helped hundreds of retail companies and brands grow their brick-and-mortar business. Since 1994, companies worldwide have turned to Bob Phibbs for his passion and expertise to grow their sales with a proven track record of increasing sales 20-50% within months. Bob's keynote titled: 'Reopening is easy. Now to rebuild trust' will focus on the process of retailers restarting and looking at a vastly different competitive landscape; what is necessary to regain shoppers' trust? What steps can retailers use to bring their crew to a new service level? What will be the deciding difference going forward to compete with online?

Over the three days of the Summit, you can expect live audience Q&As, live polling, interactive quizzes and moderated breakout sessions with a C-suite audience in attendance. Your digital experience will be tailored to your key projects with expert keynotes, interactive panels and live debates which will equip you with cutting-edge insight and approaches to forge ahead.

To find out more about participating and how you can join the upcoming Summit, visit the website here.

About GDS Digital Summit Series:

With 10+ years of expertise in delivering digital events, GDS Digital Summits are here to connect business and innovation digitally, with collaborative and interactive sessions, thought leadership, cutting edge technology and solution providers and not forgetting the chance to make real and powerful connections.

About GDS Group:

GDS Group is a global events and technology services company dedicated to helping clients meet the challenges posed by a fast-moving, disruptive business environment. Our B2B summits and events bring purchaser and provider communities together to find solutions to real-world business challenges. To learn more about the events we produce and the challenges we help overcome, check out our website here.

