GDS Group Welcomes Brian Solis, Global Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce and 8x Best-Selling Author

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Group, global B2B events company, announced today that Brian Solis will be delivering a keynote address at the upcoming CIO, Digital Innovation and CMO Brand Digital Summits, taking place this May and June digitally. The closed-door summits will focus on driving key transformation in this new world by connecting senior executives from companies such as Facebook, Groupon, Adidas and Walmart, by sharing their ideas and challenges and addressing the most pressing issues in each industry sector.

Brian Solis is the world-renowned Global Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce, where his work focuses on thought leadership and research that explores digital transformation, innovation and disruption, commerce and the cognitive enterprise, described as "one of the greatest digital analysts of our time." Brian is a renowned keynote speaker and award-winning author of eight best-selling books.

Over the three days, you can expect live audience Q&As, live polling, interactive quizzes and moderated breakout sessions with our C-suite audience in attendance. Your digital experience will be tailored to your key projects with expert keynotes, interactive panels and live debates which will equip you with cutting-edge insight and approaches to forge ahead.

There is still opportunity to participate in the summits. For more information about the speakers, agenda and how you can apply to attend or contribute, you can visit the website here.

About GDS Digital Summit Series:

With 10+ years of expertise in delivering digital events, GDS Digital Summits are here to connect business and innovation digitally, with collaborative and interactive sessions, thought leadership, cutting-edge technology and solution providers and not forgetting the chance to make real and powerful connections.

