GDS Group Welcomes CEO of Marketing Insider and Best-Selling Author, Michael Brenner

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Group announced today that Michael Brenner, CEO of Marketing Insider and best-selling author of 'Mean People Suck', will be delivering a keynote address at the upcoming CMO Brand Digital Summits this June. The closed-door summit will focus on driving key transformation in this new world by connecting senior executives from companies such as Adidas, Walmart, Peloton and Philips, by sharing their ideas and challenges and addressing the most pressing issues in the industry.

About Michael Brenner

Michael Brenner is the CEO of Marketing Insider, and best-selling author of 'Mean People Suck', which details how empathy defeats mean in any situation and leads to bigger profits and a better life. It seeks to show professionals on all levels of an organization and how to harness the power of their professional empathy. Michael's keynote will focus on "Weathering the Storm: Marketing in the Midst of Disruption".

Over the three days of the Summit you can expect live audience Q&A's, live polling, interactive quizzes and moderated breakout sessions with our c-suite audience in attendance. Your digital experience will be tailored to your key projects with expert keynotes, interactive panels and live debates which will equip you with cutting edge insight and approaches to forge ahead.

