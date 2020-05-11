GDS Group Welcomes Fernando Machado, CMO of Burger King

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Group announced today that Fernando Machado, CMO of Burger King, will be delivering a keynote address at the upcoming CMO Brand Digital Summit this June 10-12. The closed-door summit will focus on driving key transformation in this new world by connecting senior executives from companies such as Adidas, Walmart, Peloton and Philips, by sharing their ideas and challenges and addressing the most pressing issues in the industry.

Fernando Machado has been described as a 'brand genius' and 'the most loved CMO in advertising' but is also known for pushing creative boundaries to drive business growth, focusing on infusing the brand with purpose and inspiring the organization around brand development. Fernando has led campaigns such as 'Proud Whopper' and was recognized by Adweek as 'Grand Brand Genius'.

Over the three days of the CMO Brand Digital Summit, you can expect live audience Q&As, live polling, interactive quizzes and moderated breakout sessions with our C-suite audience in attendance. Your digital experience will be tailored to your key projects with expert keynotes, interactive panels and live debates which will equip you with cutting-edge insight and approaches to forge ahead. To find out more about participating and how you can join the upcoming Summit, visit the website here.

About GDS Digital Summit Series:

With 10+ years of expertise in delivering digital events, GDS Digital Summits are here to connect business and innovation digitally, with collaborative and interactive sessions, thought leadership, cutting edge technology and solution providers and not forgetting the chance to make real and powerful connections.

