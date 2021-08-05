GDW & YAPI: Companies Partner to Streamline Dental Practice Management and Marketing

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two companies specializing in helping dentists improve practice marketing and management, Great Dental Websites and YAPI, have formed a partnership to provide dentists with even better resources, streamlining the patient's digital experience.

Great Dental Websites creates modern, user-friendly websites for dentists and offers a suite of marketing services, including SEO services and marketing coaching, to help improve their online visibility, and YAPI is an automation and productivity software built to enhance the business side of dentistry.

"The feature set from YAPI covers everything: Reminders, online booking, reviews, etc. It's a natural, complementary service for our clients, especially the ones focused on improving the new patient experience," said Great Dental Websites Founder and CEO, Jeff Gladnick. "Using the services of both companies, new patients can easily choose a practice and book an online appointment, in addition to performing other tasks, which can make attracting patients more convenient and likely for practices."

Both YAPI and Great Dental Websites were born in "dental families." Great Dental Websites was founded by Gladnick, who developed the company after making a website first for his father's dental practice and then for his two uncles' practices as well. YAPI was co-founded by Dr. Gina Dorfman, a practicing dentist.

Created in 2010, YAPI is the longest-standing provider of electronic patient forms and has evolved into an all-in-one solution for the modern dentist.

All YAPI's products integrate seamlessly with the most common dental practice management software and include online and iPad dental forms, automated patient communication, remote access, reputation management, intra-office chat, and more. With YAPI, dentists can take care of their patients and automate the rest.

"Patient engagement platforms are a no-brainer for most dental practices, and there are a lot of choices on the market today," Gladnick said. "But only YAPI had the right combination of product features and business ethics for us to choose them as a preferred strategic partner."

By integrating their services, the two companies can provide even more value to their customers, according to YAPI's Vice President of Sales, Ross Geiger.

"Joint YAPI-GDW customers can benefit from a streamlined integration for adding YAPI capabilities to their website, such as online appointment scheduling and online patient forms," Geiger said. "With a deeper GDW-YAPI partnership, we hope to help practices further attract and delight patients while streamlining their internal operations."

It's a partnership built on improving the patient and dentist experience, making it easier to connect and communicate digitally. And there may be more to even more to come from the two companies.

"We have some big ideas about further integration of our two product sets and the huge impact this can make for the dental industry," Gladnick said. "I'm quite excited to be working with YAPI."

About Great Dental Websites

GDW was established in 2007 with the goal of helping dentist's create effective websites, grow their online presence, and ensure that new patients can easily find them online. Today, we actively work with over 900 practices worldwide through our offices in Denver, CO, and Sydney, Australia.

Our core values of honesty, transparency, commitment, and clear communication help our team of seasoned marketing professionals work together to help dentists achieve their marketing goals. Our one-of-a-kind website marketing platform was built specifically for the dental industry. The platform gives dental practices an advantage online by increasing the quality of their website; and our specialized marketing services help reduce the long term costs of website maintenance.

Learn more about our dental marketing services:

http://www.greatdentalwebsites.com

