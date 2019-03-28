GE Inspection Technologies Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Industrial Computed Tomography Market with 22% Share

"BHGE IT transforms CT solutions with its phoenix v│tome│x m 300 and phoenix v│tome│x c 450 by combining the low artifact, high-precision performance of traditional fan beam CT with the increased speed of cone beam CT. This unique solution improves the precision of failure analysis and three-dimensional (3D) metrology inspection tasks with up to 100 times more throughput," said Mariano Kimbara, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "As the world's first microCT system to use scatter│correct, dynamic 41│100 detector and high-flux│target, the phoenix v│tome│x m 300 produces quality premium CT solutions that decrease overall inspection times while producing quality results in just a few minutes."

Meanwhile, BHGE IT's latest dynamic 41│100 detector combines superior image quality and detection speed for dimensional metrology. With a detection area of 405 x 405 millimeters (16" x 16") and pixel size of 100 micrometers, the flat panel detector has 16 megapixels, resulting in enhanced image quality, sensitivity, and detection speed, all based on the latest GE Healthcare photodiode technology. The company tailored this new detector generation exclusively for non-destructive testing (NDT) X-ray applications and features with the phoenix product line.

BHGE Inspection Technologies is revolutionizing 3D inspection and dimensional control with its fully automated in-line CT speed│scan CT 64. Its ability to scan and evaluate hundreds of large light metal castings each day in under a minute per component ensures consistency, minimizes defects, and optimizes outputs with 3D automated defect recognition (3D speed│ADR).

"As a globally recognized company with broad experience, BHGE Inspection Technologies gains considerable traction for its product line phoenix|x-ray," noted Kimbara. "With the expansion of its premium CT portfolio, its expertise in digital solutions to help test, measure, monitor, analyze, and optimize production has positioned BHGE Inspection Technologies as a market leader in the CT solutions market."

"We are excited to receive the coveted award as the market leaders in the CT industry by F&S," commented Nicola Jannis, CEO of BHGE IT. "This is a very special year to receive the award as we celebrate 20 years of the phoenix|x-ray brand in the CT industry, and we are experiencing a significant growth which presents both opportunities and challenges so this award is very encouraging. Thank you to our talented team, loyal customers and supportive suppliers for their unparalleled commitment and partnership to achieve market leadership."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, the award recipient is recognized for its increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About GE Inspection Technologies, part of Baker Hughes GE

GE Inspection Technologies, part of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE), is one of the world's leading suppliers of non-destructive testing (NDT) technologies and services. The business offers customers a broad spectrum of professional applications in the field of state-of-the-art 2D X-ray systems (X-Ray) and 3D computed tomography (CT) as well as ultrasonic inspection and electromagnetic inspection. Today, hundreds of brands in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, energy, e-mobility and industrial 3D printing industries trust IT's technologies to make their production processes easier and more efficient. Headquartered in Germany with offices globally, IT has more than 1,400 dedicated professionals worldwide.

About BHGE

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup, inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

