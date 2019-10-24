GE Sealants & Adhesives To Include New Siliconized Acrylic Latex Product Line

The nine GE-branded Siliconized Acrylic Latex products are offered in a variety of sizes and colors, are of exceptional quality, and are also extremely durable, flexible, and easy to use. By formulating each of these nine caulks and sealants with performance attributes particularly beneficial to one of three project categories, selecting the right product for the task at hand has never been easier. This new siliconized acrylic product line features three kitchen & bath products, two window & door products, and four seal & paint products. Below is an overview of the three categories that make up the new GE-branded Siliconized Acrylic Latex caulks and sealants product line.

KITCHEN & BATH:

GE-branded Kitchen & Bath Siliconized Acrylic Latex caulks and sealants are ideal for painting projects that are susceptible to humidity and moisture. When fully cured these seals resist water and mold growth, while offering strong adhesion to common kitchen and bath surfaces, as well as excellent durability and flexibility to withstand scrubbing of showers, sinks, tubs, and tiles. The three new kitchen & bath products include Max* Shield Ultra Seal sealant, Ultra Seal Pro caulk, and Ultra Seal caulk.

WINDOW & DOOR:

GE-branded Window & Door Siliconized Acrylic Latex sealants provide outstanding protection to both exterior and interior paint projects, including gaps and joints in windows, doors, siding, flashing and trim. The Window & Door formulations are waterproof, mold-resistant, and offer excellent durability and flexibility against severe weather conditions. The two new offerings in the new Window & Door Siliconized Acrylic Latex line are Max* Shield All Weather sealant and All Weather Pro sealant.

SEAL & PAINT:

GE-branded Seal & Paint Siliconized Acrylic Latex caulks and sealants are ideal formulations for both interior and exterior paint projects. The formulations offer exceptional adhesion, gun out effortlessly, tool smoothly and clean up easily with soap and water. All four Seal & Paint caulks and sealants are compatible with most latex and oil-based paints and are also water resistant, flexible, and durable for long-lasting results. The new GE-branded Acrylic Latex Seal & Paint category includes Max* Shield Painter's sealant, Painter's Pro caulk, Painter's Quick Dry caulk, and Painter's caulk.

"GE Sealants & Adhesives has a robust history of innovation and research in the caulk, sealant and adhesive industry," said Todd Pawlowski, General Manager – Consumer Segment at Momentive. "We have sold GE- branded acrylic caulks and sealants in paint stores and under private labels for years. Now we are excited to more broadly launch this new paintable line of products. This product introduction will allow for easy accessibility to our paintable caulks and sealants to both professionals and homeowners, further expanding upon our expertise in the industry."

The new GE-branded Siliconized Acrylic Latex caulks and sealants are available now for purchase at www.amazon.com and will also be available at select hardware stores, home improvement centers, and mass retailers. Additional performance and warranty information on this product line can be found at www.gesealants.com.

ABOUT MOMENTIVE

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life. The Company delivers science-based solutions by linking custom technology platforms to opportunities for customers. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at www.momentive.com.

ABOUT GE SEALANTS & ADHESIVES

With decades of innovation and passion behind it, the GE Sealants & Adhesives line of consumer products continues to build on the proud legacy of leadership in silicone technology. The root of the legacy stems from the development of aerospace silicone sealants used by NASA to seal the boots on astronauts' space suits, helping man's first steps on the moon, as well as the development of construction silicone sealants that are tough, yet flexible enough to hold glass panels on some of the world's tallest skyscrapers.

Today, the GE Sealants & Adhesives comprehensive consumer line of premium products embodies quality, strength and performance, for the confident completion of a variety of household sealing projects by professionals and homeowners. Whether you need 100% silicone for weatherproofing, an acrylic latex sealant for beautiful, paintable results, or an adhesive that can outperform the elements, GE Sealants & Adhesives are among the most innovative and trusted products on the market.

GE and the GE Monogram are registered trademarks of General Electric Company and are used under license by Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

*Max is a trademark of Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

SOURCE Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

