Gear Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 73.66 Bn | DB Santasalo Sarl, Emerson Electric Co., and Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. emerge as key players | Technavio
The 120 pages report analyzes the gear manufacturing market by product (worm gear, bevel gear, and others), end-user (oil and gas industry, power industry, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America)
Dec 07, 2021, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recovery in the manufacturing and construction sectors across the globe has fueled activities in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, which has augmented the demand for specialty and basic chemicals. The growth of these industries is generating significant demand for gears. In addition, governments across the world are allocating significant amounts of funds to support the growth of SMEs. Such developments have resulted in the growth of various end-user industries, which is creating huge growth opportunities for market players.
Technavio expects the gear manufacturing market to grow by USD 73.66 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period.
By product, the worm gear segment will generate maximum revenue in the gear manufacturing market during the forecast period. Worm gears are extensively used to reduce and manage speeds at low and medium levels. They are also self-locking which makes them ideal in hoisting and lifting applications. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. Rapid growth in industrialization and rising investments in water and wastewater treatment facilities are fueling the growth of the gear manufacturing market in APAC.
Gear Manufacturing Market: Major Growth Drivers
The gear manufacturing market growth is expected to be driven by the adoption of industrial automation. The adoption of automation is gaining significant prominence in the manufacturing industry across the world. This has increased the use of robots and automation equipment in various high-speed, repetitive tasks. With the rising adoption of automation, the demand for gears will consequently increase, thereby fueling the growth of the global gear manufacturing market.
In addition, increasing investments in renewable energy and the resurgence of investments in the oil and gas sector will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the slowdown in the manufacturing sector in China will harm the growth of the market.
Gear Manufacturing Market: Key Vendor Offerings
DB Santasalo Sarl: The company is involved in the manufacturing of a wide range of gears for various end-user applications.
Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers gears such as CW Series Quarter-turn Worm Gear Operator and others.
Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.: The company manufactures a wide range of gears for various end-user applications.
Reasons to Buy Gear Manufacturing Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gear manufacturing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gear manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gear manufacturing market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gear manufacturing market vendors
Gear Manufacturing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 73.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.97
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
DB Santasalo Sarl, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rotork Plc, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Walterscheid GmbH, WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
