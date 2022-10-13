Gear Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 73.66 Bn by 2026, Adoption of industrial automation to boost market growth - Technavio

Oct 13, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gear manufacturing market size is set to grow by USD 73.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Factors such as the adoption of industrial automation, and growing investments in renewable energy will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gear manufacturing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.
Gear Manufacturing Market Segmentation
- Product
- Worm Gear
- Bevel Gear
- Others
- End-user
- Oil And Gas Industry
- Power Industry
- Automotive
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
APAC will account for 40% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for gear manufacture are China and Japan. This region's market will grow more quickly than the markets in North America, the Middle East, and South America combined. To meet emission targets and lessen environmental pollution, China and India are quickly increasing their capacity for renewable energy sources. China and India have the capacity to generate more than 6,500 TWh of offshore wind energy, according to the IEA. Buy Sample Report.
Gear Manufacturing Market Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the gear manufacturing market in the industrial machinery industry include DB Santasalo Sarl, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rotork Plc, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH, and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Walterscheid GmbH, WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gear manufacturing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Gear Manufacturing Market size
- Gear Manufacturing Market trends
- Gear Manufacturing Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the resurgence of investments in the oil and gas sector are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as a slowdown in the Chinese manufacturing sector is may threaten the growth of the market. Download Free Sample Report.
Gear Manufacturing Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gear manufacturing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gear manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gear manufacturing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gear manufacturing market vendors
Related Reports:
Activated Carbon Filters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Activated Carbon Filters Market is projected to grow by USD 70.62 million with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.
Pressure Washer Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pressure washer market is projected to grow by USD 607.86 million with a decelerating CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.
|
Gear Manufacturing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$73.66 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
DB Santasalo Sarl, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rotork Plc, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Walterscheid GmbH, WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Worm gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bevel gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- DB Santasalo Sarl
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
- Rotork Plc
- SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG
- Siemens AG
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Walterscheid GmbH
- WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
