GEARWRENCH® Enters Formula Drift as Sponsor for Driver "Rad" Dan Burkett

"We'd seen great success with our other racing programs, and Formula Drift is a unique opportunity to add to it that we couldn't pass up," said Curt Weber, senior director of brand management for GEARWRENCH. "Dan's an awesome driver, but he's also a tool user who works on the car himself. He has a phenomenal relationship with his fans, his team and the Formula Drift community, and all of that aligns with our brand and how we work."

Burkett, along with his wife and team manager, Renee Burkett, has raced Formula Drift for five years. With a strong following on social media, "Rad" Dan gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at his Toyota Supra.

"It's a special relationship between drivers and their cars, but also between mechanics and their tools," Burkett said. "When you're confident in your tools, you feel like you can do those little things to make your car better. That's what this partnership with GEARWRENCH gives us — the confidence that we can make our car better."

For more information, visit gearwrench.com/page/racing-partnerships. To learn about "Rad" Dan's racing team, visit raddandrift.com. Organizations interested in partnership opportunities with GEARWRENCH can visit gwtls.co/ds.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. For more information, visit gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial and consumer retail. For more information, visit apextoolgroup.com.

