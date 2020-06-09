GEARWRENCH Expands New 90-Tooth Ratchet Line to Create Versatile Range for Mechanics and Technicians

The 90-tooth design gives these ratchets a 4-degree swing arc, allowing technicians to turn fasteners in the tightest spaces, and the low-profile teardrop head and flush-mounted on/off switch allow for even greater access. The precision-engineered high-strength pawl and enclosed head design provide unmatched durability that mechanics need to get the job done.

Many of the ratchets come in both full-polish chrome and cushion grip options so pros can choose what works best for them. The dual-material cushion grip handles offer increased comfort and are solvent resistant.

Locking Flex-Head Ratchets: 1/4, 3/8" and 1/2" drives, cushion grip or full-polish chrome, with an additional 24" option

Long-Handle Ratchets: 1/4", 3/8" and 1/2" drives, cushion grip or full-polish chrome

Stubby Ratchets: 3/8" drive in full-polish chrome

Off-Set Handle Ratchets: 3/8" in cushion grip

GEARWRENCH isn't done just yet. Coming in July, full-polish chrome compact head ratchets that provide even greater access in tight spaces will be added to the line as well. This next addition gives GEARWRENCH one of the strongest and most versatile ratchet lines available.

The 90-tooth ratchets from GEARWRENCH are available at any GEARWRENCH automotive and industrial distributor where professional mechanics and technicians shop. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

