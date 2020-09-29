GEARWRENCH Expands Popular Bolt Biter Line with New Lug Nut Extraction Sockets

"We saw the success of the initial launch and people were immediately asking for more, so we listened and took another step further," said Jarrett Wolf, product manager at GEARWRENCH. "The GEARWRENCH Bolt Biter Extraction Sockets allow auto techs, MRO techs, and DIYers to remove and reuse corroded, weathered, rounded and/or damaged lug nuts with ease."

Bolt Biter Lug Nut Extraction Sockets feature a tapered entry that makes it easy to seat on a damaged fastener without hammering, and the "minus-sized" sockets are designed to grip lug nuts that are worn down substantially. The bi-directional design generates five times the gripping force of other extraction sockets and allows techs to not just remove fasteners but reuse them as well. The sockets also have a deep design to reach the deepest lug nuts that others can't.

The square drive with hex base makes Bolt Biter Lug Nut Extraction Sockets compatible with an impact gun, ratchet, wrench or pliers. The sockets are made from chrome molybdenum for 10-times the impact life of competitors, while the black oxide finish provides superior corrosion resistance. They save techs time in getting the job done and money by lasting longer than the rest.

Bolt Biter Lug Nut Extraction Sockets are available in 10 individual sockets or two sets, a five-piece ½-inch drive set (86070) and a 10-piece ½-inch drive set (86071). For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

