GEARWRENCH Named Official Tool Supplier of NHRA Driver Ron Capps and the NAPA AUTO PARTS Funny Car Team

"Getting involved with Ron and the NAPA team and NHRA is a no-brainer," said Rena Fiorello, Director of Brand Management at GEARWRENCH. "Drag racing is one of those sports where the fans can really relate. They tinker on their own cars at home and bring them out to their local dragstrips on open test-and-tune nights. NHRA fans are our target audience, and Ron will be an excellent ambassador for us."

As the official tool supplier of the NAPA AUTO PARTS Funny Car team, GEARWRENCH branding will be prominently featured on Capps' 11,000-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, his firesuit, NAPA crew member shirts, and throughout the NAPA hospitality area. GEARWRENCH is also planning to partner with NAPA AUTO PARTS on various activation programs and appearances both on and off the track.

The multi-year agreement between GEARWRENCH and DSR's NAPA Funny Car team marks the tool maker's first foray into NHRA drag racing since 2014. The brand's racing sponsorship platform has grown substantially since 2017, having partnered with various IndyCar, NASCAR, Formula Drift, and Monster Energy Supercross teams, among others.

"I'm delighted to bring GEARWRENCH into our NHRA world," said Capps, the 2016 NHRA Funny Car world champion. "The racing on the track at any NHRA event is always incredible, but as we know, most of those races are won in the pit area where the talented teams tear these cars apart and put them back together in a matter of minutes."

Fans can expect to see the addition of GEARWRENCH branding on the NAPA AUTO PARTS Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat when the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season commences with the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla., March 12-14.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

SOURCE GEARWRENCH

