GEARWRENCH to Introduce New 90-Tooth Ratchet Line at SEMA Show 2019

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The tool designers at GEARWRENCH®—a premier brand of hand tools for mechanics and technicians—constantly push themselves to evolve tools from what they are to what they could be. That ingenuity will be on display at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas with the unveiling of their new 90-tooth ratchets.

GEARWRENCH will introduce its new line of 90-tooth ratchets at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas from Nov. 5-8.

"Ratchets are one of the most identifiable products that we have in the GEARWRENCH brand, and we're constantly working to develop the best," said Jim Stewart, product manager. "They're easily among the strongest ratchets on the market—and we keep finding more ways to improve access and ease of use for those who use them the most."

With 90 teeth, the new line of ratchets provides a 4-degree swing arc for greater access in tight spaces. The precision-engineered, high-strength pawl gives increased durability, helping the ratchets exceed ASME torque performance requirements. For those who prefer a chrome handle, the full polish versions are easy to clean and ergonomic to be easier on the hands. For those who prefer it, the solvent-resistant cushion grip is comfortable but tough enough to handle shop life.

The new 90-tooth ratchet line will launch with 13 individual products (standard and Flex Head ratchets) with six options for various sets. Seven will be full polished chrome, while six will feature the cushion grip.

SEMA attendees can get a preview of the 90-tooth ratchets at the GEARWRENCH booth (10509) from Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 8. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

