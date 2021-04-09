Gebo Group LLC and Crypto.com Announce Expanded Relationship

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gebo Group LLC and Crypto.com are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement to expand their existing relationship. Gebo will continue to support Crypto.com exchange by providing even more expanded market making services. Gebo will now make markets on Crypto.com in even more tokens and asset pairs.

Gebo Group has recently launched it's defi network launch facility, Starport (starport.io) and has announced it's launch of the Immersive Network - an extended reality real-world entertainment destination whose financial operations are recorded on an oracle enabled blockchain.

"We have been extremely happy with our relationship with Crypto.com to date," said Gebo co-founder James Wines. "It's a sophisticated and fair exchange that has made many technological and efficiency advancements in the industry that we have been excited to be a part of. We look forward to even more exciting opportunities to come."

This announcement coincides with the recent transition of trading legend Ron Pasternak from Strategic Consultant to active Head of Gebo's market making desk.

"Gebo is doing it right. They have the technology, the expertise and imagination to be the premier liquidity provider in the crypto space." said Mr. Pasternak.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com today serves over 10 million customers with the world's fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world's largest crypto card program — the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Recently launched, Crypto.com NFT is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, curated carefully from the worlds of art, design, entertainment, sports. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks.Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 1,000+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com .

About Gebo Group

Gebo Group, LLC is a US FinCEN registered Money Service Business providing deep institutional liquidity on a principal-to-principal basis. Gebo Group offers sophisticated financial products and payment solutions using state of the art compliance and enterprise grade technology.

