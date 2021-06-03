Gecko Robotics Sends a Portion of US Media Duties to Circletree Enterprises

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Pittsburgh's most innovative industrial inspection companies, Gecko Robotics, has handed the independent advertising agency, Circletree Enterprises, a piece of their digital advertising budget. They will be responsible for communicating Gecko's wall-scaling robot and predictive maintenance software offerings to critical industries.

The appointment follows some aggressive growth plans that were publicly announced by the company's CEO and co-founder, Jake Loosararian, Gecko Robotics announced plans to double the company's current employee base of 130 professionals, as well as expand office space in Pittsburgh, Austin, TX and Houston, TX.

Michael Currie, Vice President of Marketing at Gecko Robotics, gladly chose Circletree as an agency partner. "We felt that working with a local agency would be the best choice." Michael added, "Circletree provides us with personalized service and a tight working relationship you don't always find with many other agencies."

"The entire team is eager to get started with such a notable company in the Pittsburgh area." Circletree's founder and CEO Kyle Borgman says in a statement, "The fact that Michael believes that we are an integral piece to their aggressive growth plans means a ton to our entire agency," Kyle adds, "We'll do whatever we need to do to help Gecko succeed, period."

Gecko Robotics has already had a massive impact on some of the United States' most critical industries, and they do not plan on stopping anytime soon. Their entire team will continue to carry on the proud tradition of innovation in Pittsburgh.

CONTACT: Capen Brendle, [email protected]

SOURCE Circletree Enterprises

