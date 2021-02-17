Geek+ and Boreal Technologies partner to accelerate intelligent automation in South America

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots and warehouse automation, and Boreal Technologies SA, a key provider of mobile solutions in Latin America, announce the beginning of a strategic partnership. The cooperation represents both parties' commitment to helping early adopters realize a successful transition towards intelligent logistics and manufacturing and advance automation, digitalization, and optimization of supply chain operations across South America.

Randy Randolph, Senior Sales Manager of Geek+ US, said: "We are excited to partner with Boreal Technologies and leverage their expertise and wide customer base to advance our regional expansion in South America. Last year, we saw the successful implementation of our robotics-driven Goods-to-Person solution in Walmart Chile's warehouse to help them manage the growth in e-commerce. In turn, we look forward to continuing to support retailers, 3PLs, and manufacturers across the continent with tailored robotics solutions that can help them gain short and long-term competitiveness."

Geek+ AI-driven mobile robot solutions bring significant efficiency, accuracy, flexibility, and cost-saving advantages. By connecting networks of AI-driven mobile robots managed by an intelligent RMS (robot management system) to customers' WMS, it will optimize the process for finding, sorting, or moving ordered goods, enabling faster and accurate order fulfillment. By letting mobile robots organize inventory according to real-time demand, it improves the ability to adapt. Automatic self-charging enables 24/7 automated operations to help businesses flexibly manage periods of high throughput requirements. With no need for fixed infrastructure, the implementation process does not take more than three months. Should there be a need to expand operations, it's easy to add new robots without investing in additional warehouse space. The software interface is also highly user-friendly, enabling a fast transition and a low training cost for employees.

Roberto Fuhr, CEO of Boreal Technologies, says: "The broad range of Geek+ mobile robot solutions fits perfectly with our strategic focus and growth plans. We look forward to providing our clients with seamless automation capabilities and support them with end-to-end solutions to manage the challenges of current and future supply chain operations."

Today, e-commerce is gaining traction with an expanding millennial population, escalating the need for solutions that can improve efficiency, lower operating costs, and build supply chain resilience. The strategic partnership aims to facilitate the transition towards intelligent supply chain operations and accelerate industry 4.0 in South America.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the smart logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and artificial intelligence technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ has 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots around the world. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has more than 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

For more information, visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About Boreal Technologies

Boreal Technologies is a provider of mobile solutions and automation in companies in Latin America with direct offices in Santiago de Chile, Lima (Peru), and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Boreal has solutions that empower mobile workers by increasing their efficiency and productivity, the essential elements for growth, profitability, and competitiveness of a company.

It is one of the largest regional providers of global solutions for Industrial Mobile Computing, Robotics Systems, Augmented Reality, Secure Wireless Networks, Robust Software, Professional Services, and Exceptional Support Programs. At the same time, it incorporates a complete IT Solutions area that complements.

SOURCE Geek+

Related Links

www.geekplus.com

