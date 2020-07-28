Geek+ and Kuecker Logistics Group Announces Distribution Agreement

SAN DIEGO, California, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, announced a beginning of a new distribution partnership with Kuecker Logistics Group (KLG), a material handling systems integrator, to provide smart logistics solutions to customers across North America.

With an already extensive portfolio of successful cases across industries and a wide variety of AI-driven robotics solutions, Geek+ is partnering up with KLG, enabling an upgrade of the system integrators already broad range of services provided, from supply chain management and industrial automation to life cycle services and more.

Rick DeFiesta, Director of Business Development and Partnership at Geek+, said: "We are happy to be partnering up with an experienced integrator whose customer-first mentality has earned them a good reputation throughout North America, and are confident that the customized smart robotics solutions of Geek+ will leverage KLG's know-how in the material handling industry."

Jim Kuecker, Vice President of Systems at KLG, said: "We look forward to working together to offer our customers a flexible and robust portfolio of technologically advanced robotics solutions for logistics, and recognize the ability of Geek+ to design and build systems that, not only bring advantages of increased throughput and storage capacity, but reduces the overall reliance on labor, mitigating against various warehousing costs and logistics bottlenecks."

The distribution agreement allows KLG to offer Geek+ robotics solutions so as to improve efficiency, provide flexibility, and reduce costs associated with warehouse and logistics operations, especially in regard to fast-growing industries, such as e-commerce and online retail, often subject to an overall need for solutions that can enable businesses to meet higher customer expectations, flexibly scale operations and meet fluctuations in demand.

About Geek+

Geek+ is global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information, please visit https://www.geekplus.com/

About Kuecker Logistics Group

Since 1980, Kuecker Logistics Group has been an MHE integrator that has grown into an end-to-end provider of Supply Chain Solutions that range from Engineering Services, Systems Integration, to Life Cycle Services. They are a family-owned private company. Kuecker Logistics Group was founded with a customer-first focus and although they are growing, their focus remains the same. Kuecker Logistics Group is working with a wide portfolio of companies on their Distribution and Fulfillment Center needs.

For more information, please visit https://www.kuecker.com/

