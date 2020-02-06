Geek+ and Nike introduce same-day delivery to Japan

With the rapid growth of ecommerce, labor shortage in the logistics industry has become a serious economic issue. Although warehouses globally are still mainly manually operated, a need for automation and new robotics technologies is fast increasing, to meet the demand and challenges brought by the massive growth of online platforms, major retailers such as Nike are introducing robots to transform their logistics operations. Smart robots guarantee lower cost, efficiency, flexibility and safety in the warehouse.

With Geek+, Nike has been able to introduce same-day delivery to its Japan customers.

Geek+ will continue to propose best-in-class smart logistics solutions tailored to customer operations and contribute to solving operational problems in various industries, from retail and apparel to manufacturing sites.

About Geek+

Geek+ is global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient solutions for warehouses, factories and supply chain management.

Our R&D team brings together the brightest robotics, computer science and AI engineers with industrial engineers that have deep understanding of logistics, enabling us to offer comprehensive solutions to our customers. We develop tailored solutions to a wide range of industries, including ecommerce, apparel, retail, logistics, 3PL, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing.

Geek+ has successfully completed over 200 projects across four continents, deploying more than 10,000 robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, Germany and the USA.

