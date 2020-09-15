Geek+ Launches S100C for Intelligent Sortation of Large-size Packages

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce the launch of its new S100C large-size parcel sorting robot, advancing its already extensive line of intelligent sorting robots and expanding the possibilities for automated sorting.

S100C is an efficient, stable, and affordable solution for solving many of the complex logistics scenarios brought on by increased online sales and the need for systems that can flexibly handle a wide variety of goods. The robot can support unit sortation, parcel sortation, and bins transportation, making it applicable to many industry scenarios, from 3PLs and distribution centers to cross-docking facilities and airports.

Equipped with an independent rotating control chassis and collision avoidance, S100C can operate narrow spaces, saving 30% of the sortation area. High-speed control belts allow the robot to process two items in one go or deliver one large item at a speed of 2m/s. If a package is positioned too close to the edge of the control belt, the robot will slow down and adjust the position of the package to ensure accuracy and safety. Additionally, the mechanical structure and load-bearing components of S100C allows for seamless handling of packages weighing 100 kg or more, reducing labor-intensive operations and associated risks and costs.

Kai Liu, Co-founder, VP Picking & Smart Warehouse, Geek+, says: "At Geek+ we strive to develop robotics solutions that won´t make it a choice of efficiency or safety. With S100C, companies will be able to ensure a safer working environment, while meeting the needs for accuracy and more effective handling larger order volumes. The robot is also a good economic choice since the system powering S100C allows easy deployment and quick scaling of operations."

Built on AI-driven AMR technology, the sorting system powering S100C enables quick deployment in less than 2 weeks. The flexibility of the system leads to lower implementation costs and allows businesses to quickly scale operations by adjusting the number of robots. Similarly, the robot can be easily integrated with existing infrastructure and collaborate with other robots to realize comprehensive systems for automated warehouse operations. Lastly, the system can be easily customized to support RFID technology or bar code scanning for more efficient sortation.

Today, companies across the world are looking for solutions that can help them handle fluctuating demand and a tight labor market. S100C is the most recent step in Geek+ mission to provide businesses with automated, customized, and safe solutions for meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

SOURCE Geek+

Related Links

geekplus.com.cn

