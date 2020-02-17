Geek+ Launches US Operations

Geek+ accelerates global expansion with launch of Geek+ Americas and new US office

US office Geek+ Americas welcomes Mark Messina as Chief Operating Officer and Rick DeFiesta as Business Development and Partnership Director

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global provider of robotics technologies for logistics announces it has launched its Americas operations and opened a new office in San Diego, California. Geek+ Americas will manage robotic warehouse and smart factory projects, delivering the company's award winning solutions to customers across the continent.

As Chief Operating Officer for the Americas, Mark Messina will drive operations in the US and business expansion across the continent. An early logistics robotic advocate, Mark brings over two decades of experience in operations and engineering, including leadership roles in robotics automation with Mattel, as Director of Robotics and Automation, and Amazon where he was Director of Mechanical Engineering for the Kiva/Amazon Robotics AGV platform. Mark's passion for robotics, and deep understanding of logistics challenges faced by businesses across the region will help Geek+ extend its global market leadership to the Americas.

As Business Development and Partnership Director for the Americas, Rick DeFiesta will drive sales and customer relations. Rick has worked for some of the largest material handling companies in North America such as Honeywell, Daifuku Wynright and Siemens Dematic, managing sales as well as implementing large automated systems on the customer side. He has assisted hundreds of customers in distribution, order fulfillment, manufacturing and assembly by implementing the latest technologies in complex integrated solutions.

Kevin Guo, formerly Head of Service at Geek+, leads the Americas team as General Manager. Kevin joined Geek+ after over a decade with ABB in various senior service, project and sales roles across China and Europe. At Geek+, Kevin has led the growing service team and been incremental in the success of complex logistics automation projects across the globe.

In just five years, Geek+ has become the largest logistics robotics solutions provider globally, with over 200 projects, delivering 10,000 robots worldwide. More than 800 employees including 400 R&D engineers work in Geek+ offices across China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Germany and the UK. With its new US office, Geek+ is ideally positioned to serve customers facing complex supply chain challenges across the globe.

Geek+ is global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management.

Our R&D team brings together the brightest robotics, computer science and AI engineers with industrial engineers that have deep understanding and proven experience in supply chain management, enabling us to offer truly comprehensive intelligent logistics solutions to our customers. As such our team develops tailored solutions to a wide range of industries, including ecommerce, apparel, retail, logistics, 3PL, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing.

Geek+ has successfully completed over 200 projects across four continents, deploying more than 10,000 robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information please visit: https://www.geekplusrobotics.com/

