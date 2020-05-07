Geek+ releases world's first Extended-Depth Bin-to-Person robot, reaching new heights of AMR development

With warehouse rental costs on the rise everywhere, accounting for over 40% of overall operating costs, the C200M can effectively ease cost pressures by compressing the warehouse area and improving storage efficiency. In addition, the robot uses the Geek+ intelligent system, with AI algorithms covering order analysis and robot scheduling to make entire warehouse operations more flexible, scalable and efficient.

Yong Zheng, founder and CEO of Geek+, said: "Our R&D team is constantly pushing boundaries to develop the most advanced AMRs on the market, bringing our customers significant added value and transforming logistics operations. Since its launch in 2015, the Geek+ picking system has led the industry with real and visible business returns for our customers. The new C200M picking robot will bring customers even more value by reducing warehouse rental costs and improving storage capacity to propel long-term development of enterprises and realize flexible, smart upgrades."

C200M: stronger storage capacity maximizes ROI on warehouse rental

Aisle area cut in half: the C200M utilizes a 1.4m telescopic fork to access two rows of containers from one side of the shelf and operates on 1m wide aisles

the C200M utilizes a telescopic fork to access two rows of containers from one side of the shelf and operates on wide aisles Extended robot cargo storage range : as low as 0.215 meters and up to 5 meters

: as low as 0.215 meters and up to 5 meters Multi-level deployment using mezzanines, as part of RoboShuttle system

Geek+ RoboShuttle: flexible & scalable warehouse operations to respond to market demands and seamlessly adjust to business needs

Robots can be added at any time to respond to business fluctuations.

The malfunction of a single robot does not affect overall operations and the system has an ultra-high fault tolerance rate, ensuring the sustainability of the supply chain and preventing any interruption to the business.

Fast implementation enables businesses to quickly attain flexible, smart upgrades at a lower investment cost than fixed automation.

The C200M's door frame adopts a modular design and its height can be customized according to the needs of each customer.

Modular components also make installation and deployment more convenient and can be assembled on-site without lifting, thereby easing transportation and loading.

C200M can be connected to a variety of automation equipment such as conveyor lines and other robots, which is convenient for integration and customized project deployment.

With constantly rising labor costs and escalating labor shortage issues, "Goods-to-Person" picking has overthrown the traditional "Person-to-Goods" model. Robots are safe, reliable, highly efficient (picking efficiency multiplied by 3), and have a quick ROI period (1-3 years). Based on Geek+ patented algorithms, C200M leads the industry in various areas like thermal analysis, route planning, and hit rate.

As the global AMR leader with deployments of more than 10,000 robots, Geek+ possesses global sales, operation, and service capabilities in 20 countries and its commercial scale is leading the industry. Geek+ has empowered nearly 300 well-known brands in the world such as Nike, Decathlon, Walmart, Toyota, Suning, including nearly 40 Fortune 500 companies, creating a large scale and fully verified portfolio of success stories.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

