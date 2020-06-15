Geek+ wins RBR50 innovation award, named one of the world's top 50 robotics companies

BEIJING, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+ is proud to announce it has won the 2020 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award – the industry's premier listing of the most successful and innovative robotics companies in the world. Geek+ makes the list for the second year in a row, a rare feat, and is one of a handful of non-US based companies.

The award recognizes Geek+ as one of the most innovative and transformative robotics companies in the world, having achieved commercial success through a highly successful global expansion and proven ability to enable global fulfillment.



"Geek+ has passed several milestones in the past year, including deploying more than 10,000 autonomous mobile robots worldwide, delivering 8.11 million orders within 72 hours, and opening offices in San Diego and Dusseldorf, Germany," stated Eugene Demaitre, senior editor at The Robot Report. "The annual RBR50 innovation awards recognize such technology and business leadership."

Geek+ is the only AMR provider that offers full coverage for all materials handling and manufacturing scenarios, including bin-to-person, order-to-person, moving, forklift and goods-to-person picking solutions. With over 10,000 robots deployed in over 20 countries and close to 300 customers, Geek+ is the global AMR market leader.

Geek+ accelerated its global market growth and leadership position throughout 2019, operating large-scale projects for world-renowned brands such as Nike, Walmart and Decathlon, as well as third party logistics giants such as DHL. Geek+ also strengthened its relationship with existing customers by successfully replicating projects in new sites and geographies, including during the challenging logistics period of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, enabling remote set-up and operation.

Yong Zheng, founder and CEO of Geek+ commented: "Winning the RBR50 Innovation award is a great honor, a celebration of the exceptional robotics products our R&D team has developed and a welcomed recognition of the company's ambitious international expansion strategy. As a company that seeks to transform the global supply chain, we realize the importance of adopting an integrated and holistic approach every step of the way. This has, in turn, led to many of our biggest innovations such as RaaS - Robot-as-a-Service, the bin-to-person RoboShuttle System and creating the world's first AMR Smart Factory with robots making robots."

About 10 of this year's RBR50 are in the supply chain and logistics industry, demonstrating the innovative depth and transformative impact robotics is having on the industry. With only a handful of international companies making the list, Geek+ will continue to thrive to further establish itself as the leading AMR provider on the global market.

"Through our CARE strategy, we pledge to dedicate ourselves to bringing concrete value to our Customers, through the application of advanced AI in warehouse and factory operations and a flexible and accessible Robot-as-a-Service business model, building a the new automated and smart supply chain of tomorrow with our technology and industry Ecosystem partners", concluded Yong Zheng.

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

