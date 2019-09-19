GeekHive and Pantheon Co-Host an Agile Marketing Event for NYC Executives

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeekHive and Pantheon are bringing senior marketing executives within the NYC metro area together for an evening of professional learning and networking at The Lotte New York Palace on September 19, 2019 from 6pm-8pm. An invitation-only event, "Elevating the Customer Experience with Agile Marketing" begins with a champagne hour for business leaders to network with their peers, followed by two guest speaker presentations on agile marketing and the customer experience.

Guest speaker Roland Smart, Vice President of Marketing at Pantheon introduces agile marketing as an effective strategy for marketing departments to quickly respond to industry dynamics and incrementally drive business growth. Recognized as a standard practice within the field of software development, agile methodology can likewise be applied to marketing, in which marketing campaigns and activities follow an iterative cycle of planning, execution, and evaluation stages in order to determine efficacy and identify opportunities for improvement.

Director of Partner Alliances at GeekHive Jim King noted, "When paired with the right technology, there is incredible value in applying agile marketing to marketing practice."

At "Elevating the Customer Experience with Agile Marketing," Smart and Ladka show guests how agile marketing can catalyze digital transformation for enterprise-level businesses and thereby enhance the digital customer experience.

A full-service marketing technology consultancy, GeekHive combines expertise in digital strategy and technology implementation to help enterprise-level businesses increase the return on their marketing investments. With a team of certified open-source experts, GeekHive has the requisite skills and knowledge needed to help businesses utilize these tools to maximize the value of their open-source technology platforms. Similarly, Pantheon focuses on a results-driven approach with its Website Operations (WebOps) Platform that gives organizational teams the technical tools needed to optimize their Drupal and WordPress platforms.

"We are excited to host this event with Pantheon, who has been a longstanding technology partner of ours and whose hosting and WebOps products greatly complement the marketing technology service offerings that we provide for our clients," stated Peter Ladka, President and CEO of GeekHive.

For more information about similar upcoming events, please visit www.geekhive.com/events .

About Pantheon

Pantheon is a WebOps platform for Drupal and WordPress, running more than 285,000 sites in the cloud and serving over 10 billion page views a month. Pantheon's multitenant, container-based platform enables organizations to manage all of their websites from a single dashboard. Customers include Yale, Coach, United Nations and IBM. For more information, visit https://pantheon.io/ .

About GeekHive

GeekHive is a marketing technology consultancy that helps organizations digitally transform and unlock the power of their technology investments. Reinforcing technology implementation with expert-led consultation, GeekHive provides innovative solutions that accelerate business opportunity and create world-class customer experiences. Visit www.geekhive.com .

