GeekHive Demonstrates the ROI Advantage of Personalized Customer Journey Orchestration at MarTech West 2019

As a digital business consultancy offering martech solutions, GeekHive invites MarTech West attendees to experience personalized multichannel experiences, first-hand, with its customer journey-based digital demonstration. Peter Ladka, President and CEO of GeekHive, stated, "We are excited to share our marketing technology capabilities at MarTech West that focus on customer experience and journey orchestration to help deliver personalized experiences for your customers and increase your ROI."

By aligning the various platforms of the martech stack, GeekHive helps marketing organizations streamline their technologies to deliver seamless customer journeys that rely on behavioral data to personalize the user experience and deepen customer engagement. For the purposes of demonstration, the martech stack of the Grandeur Demo includes technology platforms commonly used by marketing organizations: Sitecore (CMS), Salesforce (CRM), Marketo (Marketing Automation), Acquia Lift (Personalization), and Acquia Journey (Orchestration). GeekHive, however, is notably a technology-agnostic company capable of optimizing any combination of marketing technology platforms for its clients.

Ladka noted, "Marketers are struggling with fragmented data from disconnected platforms and organizational silos , and not sure where to start. To offer a solution to this common predicament, our team at GeekHive devised a system to sort through the clutter, organize the martech stack and optimize the tools and technologies essential to your business through, what we call, Martech Enablement."

GeekHive's Martech Enablement services address the need for brands to adopt a customer journey focused mindset and use real-time data to drive personalized customer experiences, in order to increase the return of their marketing investments. Sign-up to see the Grandeur demo or find GeekHive at Booth #200 at the MarTech West 2019 Conference.

About GeekHive

GeekHive is a world-class digital business consultancy that leverages Martech Enablement to bring companies closer to their customers through digitally integrated, data-informed technology solutions that maximize the value of their marketing investments. Visit www.geekhive.com .

About The Martech Conference

The MarTech® Conference is designed for hybrid marketing professionals charged with breaking down organizational silos designed for a pre-digital world. Learn more at https://martechconf.com/ .

