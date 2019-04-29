GeekHive Introduces its Martech Stack Assessment & Recommendations Offering at the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2019

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo – GeekHive , today, announces its new Martech Stack Assessment & Recommendations service at Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2019 in San Diego, CA for companies looking to get more value out of their marketing technology investments. A featured solution provider within the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo exhibitor showcase, GeekHive is hosting private in-booth consultations at Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo to discuss this special offer, which will be available at an exclusive rate for conference attendees.

The Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo presents a forum for senior marketing leaders to network with their counterparts, learn from industry experts, speak with Gartner analysts, and discover the latest marketing technology developments that offer a competitive advantage. Conference attendees are invited to join GeekHive's President and CEO, Peter Ladka, and Director of Partner Alliances, Jim King, for a complimentary consultation session to learn how the Martech Stack Assessment & Recommendations service can resolve the marketing technology challenges facing their organization. King noted, "This unique offering allows us to better support our customers through targeted consultation, specifically designed to improve ROI."

As a lightweight, ground-level entrance into GeekHive's more comprehensive consultation services, the Martech Stack Assessment & Recommendations service enables companies to explore and initiate their business' digital transformation at an attractive price point. This consultative service includes a systems evaluation of existing technologies, an organizational assessment of digital transformation readiness, and a marketing technology gap analysis, followed by industry-informed recommendation options, strategy and planning development, and an actionable roadmap for implementation.

Ladka stated, "Whether your organization needs help realizing the potential of its existing marketing investments, implementing new platforms into its current martech stack, or identifying appropriate technologies for its unique business model, our martech consultants will handle the heavy lifting for your team and support you throughout the process. We engineer solutions that are driven by your business objectives, so that you can start seeing returns on your marketing investments."

As a marketing technology consultancy, GeekHive focuses on engineering objective-led solutions for its clients to maximize the value of their marketing technology investments. Visit GeekHive at Booth #116 at Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2019 to take advantage of the Martech Stack Assessment & Recommendations exclusive offer or request more information about GeekHive's marketing technology services for further details.

About the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo

The Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo provides marketing leaders actionable advice about the trends, tools, and emerging technologies they need to deliver business results. Gartner for Marketers analysts address the biggest opportunities, challenges, and priorities marketers face today including data and analytics, customer experience, content marketing, customer insight, martech, and multichannel marketing.

About GeekHive

GeekHive is a world-class marketing technology consultancy focused on helping companies get more value out of their marketing technology investments through objective-led solutions that maximize ROI. With over 20 years of experience, GeekHive knows how to unlock the power of the martech stack to connect brands, their technology, and their customers. Learn more at www.geekhive.com .

SOURCE GeekHive

