GEF Capital Acquires Controlling Interest in EnviroMix

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEF Capital Partners ("GEF Capital") announced today that it has acquired a controlling interest in EnviroMix, Inc. ("EnviroMix"). EnviroMix offers innovative water and wastewater solutions to municipal and industrial markets through its proprietary mixing and process control technologies. By focusing on enhanced nutrient removal, reductions in energy use, and operational cost savings, EnviroMix provides water and wastewater customers with numerous economic and environmental benefits.

In conjunction with the transaction, EnviroMix's management team is retaining a significant interest in the company. "We look forward to working with Ted Jenkins and the entire EnviroMix team in pursuing this next phase of growth and development for the company," said Stuart Barkoff, who co-led the transaction on behalf of GEF Capital. Daniel Prawda, who also co-led the transaction on behalf of GEF Capital, noted that "with its innovative existing solutions and pipeline of new offerings, the growth prospects for EnviroMix continue to accelerate."

"EnviroMix is very proud of its ten-year history of technology and product development, which has resulted in industry-leading solutions such as BioMix® compressed gas mixing and BioCycle® optimized aerobic digestion," noted Ted Jenkins, EnviroMix's chief executive officer. "Through our new partnership with GEF Capital, we will have the opportunity to build upon this decade of success, driving further innovation and expansion to new markets."

Goodwin Procter served as legal advisor to GEF Capital. Nelson Mullins served as legal advisor to EnviroMix.

About GEF Capital Partners: GEF Capital Partners is a private equity fund manager focused on making investments in companies that promote resource efficiency and that are building a more sustainable future. With operations in the United States, Brazil, and India, GEF Capital works with its investment and portfolio company partners to bring capital as well as strategic and operational expertise to businesses that promote the efficient use of scarce natural resources. By enabling clean energy, improving energy efficiency, reducing the amount of waste generated or water used, or building products using fewer or more efficient materials, GEF Capital seeks to invest capital in ways that deliver both private equity risk-adjusted returns and positive environmental outcomes. Visit https://gefcapital.com/capital-partners/ for additional information.

About EnviroMix: Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, EnviroMix designs and manufactures treatment systems for municipalities and industrial facilities to dramatically reduce energy costs and help meet nutrient removal limits. Utilizing patented and proprietary technology, EnviroMix provides complete mixing systems, process controls, and energy management solutions to enhance plant performance in the water and wastewater markets. Visit http://www.enviro-mix.com for additional information.

