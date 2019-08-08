GEHA Selected as Carrier to Offer New Nationwide Benefit Plan to FEHB Program Members

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEHA (Government Employees Health Association) announced today it has been selected by the United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM) as the exclusive carrier for two new Federal Employee Health Benefit (FEHB) plans under the Indemnity Benefit Plan (IBP) contract. After a competitive process, GEHA was chosen based on the ability to provide meaningfully different benefits choices for federal employees.

"The Elevate plans are specifically designed to help members achieve the health they need to live the lives they want," said Darren Taylor, GEHA president and CEO. "We are excited to enhance our collaboration with OPM and continue to partner with our federal employee members on their health and wellness journeys."

Effective with the 2020 plan year, these new benefit plans will be rolled out to federal employees during the annual benefits selection process in the fall of this year. GEHA is working with OPM to introduce the plans and educate federal employees about their new options.

"GEHA will fill a slot that has been vacant for 30 years in the FEHB Program and increase the availability of nationwide health plan offerings for federal employees and annuitants," said Edward M. DeHarde, Assistant Director, Federal Employee Insurance Operations, OPM. "We look forward to working with GEHA to provide additional quality, affordable options from which FEHB Program members can choose."

GEHA and OPM will provide additional plan details in the coming months. Learn more about GEHA at geha.com.

About GEHA

Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (GEHA) is a not-for-profit provider of medical and dental plans for federal employees based in Lee's Summit, Missouri. For more than 81 years, GEHA has been dedicated to providing products and services that help its members protect their families and access quality, affordable health care. Today, GEHA offers one of the largest national medical and dental plans serving federal employees, covering more than 2 million federal employees, retirees and their dependents. The company employs more than 1,300 people in the Kansas City metro area. For more information, visit geha.com.

