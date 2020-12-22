GEICO Lawsuit Against Hudson Regional Hospital Dismissed

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit filed by GEICO insurance related to billing practices at healthcare entities associated with Hudson Regional Hospital and its owner Yan Moshe has been dismissed (Eastern District Federal Court Docket # 20cv01098).

Claims were dismissed against all the parties named in the suit, including:

Hudson Regional Hospital

Yan Moshe

Dr. Regina Moshe

Dr. Nizar Kifaieh

CitiMed

"We are pleased with this voluntary dismissal by GEICO," says Yan Moshe, Chairman of Hudson Regional. "This represents the beginning to a transparent and highly functional relationship that focuses on access to high quality medical care to the millions of GEICO- insured patients in New York and New Jersey."

"I couldn't have asked for a better outcome for this claim with GEICO," says Dr. Regina Moshe, CEO of CitiMed. "At CitiMed, we are proud to provide excellent care to all patients and we are especially happy to continue a great relationship with GEICO-insured customers."

"On behalf of our staff, I am very proud of the reputation we have established at Hudson Regional Hospital as its high-quality acute care facility during our three years of operation," said Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, President and CEO of Hudson Regional Hospital. "The voluntary dismissal of the claim by GEICO against HRH and Premier Anesthesia was a logical resolution and a testament to our standing in the community."

"Importantly, after a vigorous defense to the allegations pled by GEICO, including an appeal to the Federal 2nd Circuit Court, the lawsuit has been voluntarily dismissed -- a significant legal moment," said Keith J. Roberts, counsel to Mr. Moshe and the Hospital. "The outcome was correct."

"Geico's voluntary dismissal will be a final disposition, forever precluding GEICO from relitigating any of the claims which were the subject of their previously filed Complaint," said Charles Horn, Esq. counsel to Regina Moshe, MD, and CitiMed.

"The dismissal of this lawsuit lays to rest any disagreements between GEICO and Hudson Regional, and provides a lasting framework for open communication, transparency and mutual cooperation," said Russell Friedman, long-time counsel to Mr. Moshe and Hudson Regional Hospital.

About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital acquired its facility from Meadowlands Hospital in January 2018, with the mission to build a healthier community by providing exceptional care for all Hudson County residents through a significant investment in new technology including the Institute of Robotic Surgery featuring the Da Vinci XI Robotic System, ExcelsiusGPS and the Mazor Robotic Guidance System and access to more physician groups including some of the best physicians in the NYC-metro area. Hudson Regional Hospital's team provides around-the-clock comprehensive emergency care services that include short wait times, EMS/Ambulance On-Site 24/7, a fully equipped EMS Lounge, 24/7 Access to Specialty Physicians and a multi-lingual staff.

Hudson Regional Hospital's ER team provides around-the-clock comprehensive emergency care services that include short wait times, EMS/Ambulance On-Site 24/7, a fully-equipped EMS Lounge, 24/7 Access to Specialty Physicians and a multi-lingual staff.

