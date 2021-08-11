GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team Performs at 2021 Atlantic City Air Show

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will take flight during the 2021 Atlantic City Air Show on Aug. 18 along Atlantic City's Beach and Boardwalk. The squadron of six World War II-era aircraft will perform their dynamic aerobatic precision flying demonstration as part of the air show's salute to the military, first responders, and front-line health care workers.

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team flies in a delta formation over the Statue of Liberty. The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team performs an 18-minute low-level, precision-flying demonstration featuring more than 20 maneuvers and tactics taught to pilots during service in the U.S. Armed Forces.

"We're excited to return to Atlantic City to participate in the Atlantic City Air Show, 'A Salute to Those Who Serve' presented by GEICO," says team flight lead Larry Arken. "We consider it a privilege to demonstrate the amazing abilities of these vintage warbirds on behalf of GEICO while sharing a bit of aviation history. Despite being nearly 80 years old, the SNJ-2 is a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation. These aircraft are a dream to fly."

The GEICO Skytypers fly six SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt and Whitney engines. As training aircraft, the SNJ can perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane, but at slower speeds. A majority of the team's low-level flying demonstration takes place in front of the crowd. The historic sound of the vintage engines fills the air as the team demonstrates more than 20 different tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute, low-level flying demonstration.

The team also creates giant "skytyped" messages utilizing a unique technology only used by a few organizations in the world. Flying five aircraft in a tight, line-abreast formation, the planes coordinate in typing messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke. A computer located in the lead aircraft uses a custom programmed tablet to send commands to the other planes via radio signals. The result is astonishing to behold. Messages can be seen from 15 miles away in any direction with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes. Individual letters can be as tall as the Empire State Building.

The 18th Annual Atlantic City Air Show returns to Atlantic City on Aug. 18 for a day of family fun featuring a lineup of world-class military and civilian performers. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will cap off the show with a thunderous performance demonstrating the capabilities of current generation fighters. Spectators can witness the amazing capabilities of the team's signature red, white, and blue F-16 aircraft known as the "Fighting Falcon."

For more information on the air show and VIP tickets, visit https://airshow.acchamber.com/

For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit http://www.geicoskytypers.com.

The GEICO Skytypers are known for their thrilling airshow performances, but the team is firmly grounded in the community through its work with children's charities and youth organizations. The team conducts presentations at youth centers, schools, hospitals, Boys & Girls Clubs, community groups, ROTC programs, and veterans' facilities. The Skytypers also host some of these events planeside, pending local and state regulations. Organizations interested in partnering with the GEICO Skytypers can request an appearance by emailing the team's public affairs contact at [email protected].

