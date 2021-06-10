GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team Performs During the 2021 OC Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will take flight during the 2021 OC Air Show on June 19-20 along the shores of Ocean City, MD. The squadron of six World War II-era aircraft will perform their dynamic aerobatic precision flying demonstration twice during the weekend. In celebration of Father's Day, the team of elite aviators will skytype special tributes honoring dads prior to their performances on Saturday and Sunday.

The solo aircraft from the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team in a close head-on pass. The GEICO Skytypers in a six-ship delta formation. The team will perform an 18-minute low-level precision-flying demonstration during the 2021 Ocean City Air Show.

"We're excited to return to Maryland's Eastern Shore to participate in the OC Air Show," says team flight lead Larry Arken. "We consider it an honor to demonstrate the amazing abilities of these vintage warbirds on behalf of our sponsor, GEICO, while sharing a bit of aviation history. Despite being nearly 80 years old, the SNJ-2 is a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation. These aircrafts are a dream to fly."

The GEICO Skytypers fly six SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt and Whitney engines. As training aircraft, the SNJ can perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane, but at slower speeds. A majority of the team's low-level flying demonstration takes place in front of the crowd. The historic sound of the vintage engines fills the air as the team performs more than 20 different tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute, low-level flying demonstration.

The team also creates giant skytyped messages utilizing a unique technology only used by a few organizations in the world. Flying five aircraft in a tight, line-abreast formation, the planes coordinate in typing messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke. A computer located in the lead aircraft utilizes a custom programmed tablet to send commands to the other planes via radio signals. The result is astonishing to behold. Messages can be seen from 15 miles away in any direction with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes. Individual letters can be as tall as the Empire State Building.

The OC Airshow returns to Ocean City, MD, on June 19-20 for two days of family fun featuring a lineup of world-class military and civilian performers. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds cap off each air show day with a thunderous performance demonstrating the capabilities of current generation fighters. Spectators can witness the amazing capabilities of the team's signature red, white, and blue F-16 aircraft known as the "Fighting Falcon."

For more information on the air show and VIP tickets, visit https://ocairshow.com/.

For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit http://www.geicoskytypers.com.

The GEICO Skytypers are known for their thrilling airshow performances, but the team is firmly grounded in the community through its work with children's charities and youth organizations. The team conducts presentations at youth centers, schools, hospitals, Boys & Girls Clubs, community groups, ROTC programs, and veterans' facilities. The Skytypers also host some of these events planeside, pending local and state regulations. Organizations interested in partnering with the GEICO Skytypers can request an appearance by emailing the team's public affairs contact at [email protected].

For Media USE ONLY:

To schedule an interview or request more information on the team:

CONTACT: Brenda Little - [email protected] - 813-391-4542

Media only - A limited number of seats may be available for media flights. This is a ride back in time in an open cockpit with world-class aviators flying close formation. Those interested should inquire at their earliest convenience. These seats fill up fast.

Digital Assets:

Media members interested in an electronic press kit may download the content directly from the team's website - https://www.geicoskytypers.com/newsroom/

Link to NEW GEICO Skytypers B Roll – https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/eL4zipnhQl https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/OeS70wkACU

Link to GEICO Skytypers Photos - https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/XuK0VmXOkM

Media Contact: Brenda Little [email protected] 813-391-4542

SOURCE GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team

Related Links

http://www.geicoskytypers.com

