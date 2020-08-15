GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team To Perform At The OC Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md., Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, will be performing at the OC Air Show on Sat.-Sun., August 15-16 over the beach and boardwalk of Ocean City. The event is the team's first airshow of the 2020 season and the six WWII-era aircraft will perform a dynamic 18-minute, low-level precision-flying demonstration in honor of the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII. V-J Day (Victory Over Japan) is Saturday, August 15, the opening day of the airshow. The vintage airplanes trained the "greatest generation" of pilots for WWII.

The stage for the OC Air Show is 10 miles wide and 1,000 feet high so spectators can watch from their backyard, balcony, boat or the beach, making it an ideal event in the era of social distancing.

"This weekend we're dedicating our performance to those who served in WWII. Airshow spectators and aviation enthusiasts will witness our 'warbirds' perform a dynamic demonstration designed by team members who served in the U.S. military," says Larry Arken, squadron commander and team flight lead.

ABOUT THE GEICO SKYTYPERS

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, fly six WWII SNJ aircraft, the North American SNJ built for the Navy, the Air Forces T-6 variant. Both trainer aircraft were used to prepare pilots of "The Greatest Generation" for WWII combat. The team performs a low-level, precision-flying demonstration featuring tactics and maneuvers designed by team members who served in the United States military. For more information, please visit www.geicoskytypers.com.

