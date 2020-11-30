GEICO Skytypers Renowned WWII Air Show Team to Perform Formation Flyovers at the Sun N' Fun Holiday Flying Festival and Car Show on Fri. and Sat., December 4-5

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, will be performing formation flyovers at the Sun N' Fun Holiday Flying Festival and Car Show on Friday and Saturday, December 4-5 at Lakeland Linder International Airport, 900 Don Emerson Dr, Lakeland, FL. The year marks the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII and the GEICO Skytypers vintage airplanes trained the "greatest generation" of pilots for WWII.

ABOUT THE GEICO SKYTYPERS

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, fly six WWII SNJ aircraft, the North American SNJ built for the Navy, the Air Forces T-6 variant. Both trainer aircraft were used to prepare pilots of "The Greatest Generation" for WWII combat. The team performs a low-level, precision-flying demonstration featuring tactics and maneuvers designed by team members who served in the United States military. In addition to their air show performances, the team "skytype" giant messages in the sky. Five aircraft fly in a line-abreast formation to produce 1,000-foot tall messages that can be seen for 15 miles in any direction. For more information, please visit www.geicoskytypers.com.

