Geisinger fully integrates OBERD's suite of products into EPIC

COLUMBIA, Mo., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger and OBERD have jointly developed bidirectional data integration tools for OBERD into EPIC using standard EPIC interfaces. Geisinger's EPIC system can now automatically assign appropriate outcomes instruments to surgical and non-surgical patients. The integration tools send structured data and documents to the EPIC FlowSheet and by patient encounters. OBERD also receives information from EPIC including CPT, Surgical Appointment, Patient demographics, physician Information and more. Additional integration functionality is in process that will result in a single sign-on solution for patients, providers and staff that will eliminate the need to login into OBERD for their activities; all collected data outside of the EPIC system will be accessed through EPIC. Additional functionality being finalized will support the transfer of CCD file data from EPIC to OBERD to enable more comprehensive analysis and benchmarking of patients' outcomes data in concert with other objective patient data.

This effort was championed by Michael Suk, M.D., J.D., MPH, MBA, chair of the Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute and the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, to reduce the data collection burden on patients, surgeons and staff, and to advance research and benchmarking activities through the use of OBERD's orthopedic outcomes data base, which is the largest data set of its type in the world.

Dr. Suk commented that, "Eliminating the need for an additional log in for patients, physicians & staff increases compliance, and enables the use of critical data, from and by everyone involved."

He added that, "Assessing patient recovery in comparison to others with comparable characteristics in the OBERD global database allows us to self-assess in a meticulous way and improve more thoroughly."

Ali Hussam, PhD, CEO and Founder of OBERD, added, "This partnership evidences that common goals and collective effort can achieve valuable capabilities in complex systems. This outcomes collection and reporting functionality is now proven to work in the EPIC system and can be deployed for other practices having this sophisticated EMR."

About Geisinger

One of the nation's most innovative health services organizations, Geisinger serves more than 1.5 million patients in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The system includes 13 hospital campuses, a nearly 600,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Geisinger is known for its focus on caring and innovative programs including the ProvenCare® best-practice approach to maximize quality, safety and value; ProvenHealth Navigator® advanced medical home; Springboard Health® population health program to improve the health of an entire community; ProvenExperience™ to provide refunds to patients unhappy with their care experience; and Geisinger's MyCode® Community Health Initiative, the largest healthcare system-based precision health project in the world. With more than 215,000 volunteer participants enrolled, MyCode is conducting extensive research and returning medically actionable results to participants. A physician-led organization, with approximately 32,000 employees and more than 1,800 employed physicians, Geisinger leverages an estimated $12.7 billion positive annual impact on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey economies. Repeatedly recognized nationally for integration, quality and service, Geisinger has a long-standing commitment to patient care, medical education, research and community service. For more information, visit geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About OBERD (Universal Research Solutions, LLC)

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements and supports outcomes and clinical data collection software systems. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopaedics for over 7 years, with over 10 million scored forms from over 4 million patients in its database. It includes a QCDR, with CMS-approved measures specific to orthopaedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com, email info@oberd.com or follow the company on Twitter @oberdnews.

