Gel Battery Market to Garner $2.6 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Gel Battery Market by Type (2V, 6V, and12V) and Application (Electric Mobility, Energy Storage & Distribution, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global gel battery industry was pegged at $1.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Cost effectiveness as compared to other batteries and ease of recyclability associated with valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries over lithium-ion batteries drive the growth of the global gel battery market. However, availability of alternatives in the market hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in need to expand data centers is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak has enormously impacted the gel battery market. The disrupted industrial activities all over the globe have resulted in reduced demand for energy storage requirements.

On the contrary, the market has witnessed an increased demand for gel battery, as it is used in broadband, cleaning machines, and others.

Download Report Sample (185 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6888

The 12V segment dominated the market

By type, the 12V segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global gel battery market. The segment is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, owing to its wide application across different sectors such as construction, textiles, and others. KW missing

The energy storage and distribution segment to portray highest CAGR through 2027

By application, the energy storage and distribution segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in demand for high quality skin and hair care products from emerging economies such as China, India, and others. On the other hand, the electric mobility segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global gel battery market, owing to rise in demand for high quality skin and hair care products from emerging economies such as China, India, and others. KW missing

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Gel Battery Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6888?reqfor=covid

Asia-Pacific would dominate, North America to grow at a significant pace throughout the forecast period

By region, the market across Asia-pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global gel battery market, owing to numerous factors such as vast consumer base and presence of key players in countries such as China, India, and others. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Major market players

Canbat Technologies Inc. (Canbat)

C&D Technologies, Inc., (C&D)

JYC Battery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

B.B. TECH ( Changsha ) Co., Ltd. (B.B. TECH)

) Co., Ltd. (B.B. TECH) Vision Group (Vision).

Exide Technologies (Exide)

BSB Power Company Limited

Leoch International Technology Limited Inc.

Power Sonic Corporation (PS Corporation)

Storage Battery Systems, LLC (SBS LLC)

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gel-battery-market/purchase-options

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Forklift Battery Market: Global forklift battery market is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2019 to 2026.

Battery Recycling Market : Global battery recycling market is projected to reach $18.3billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Lead–Acid Battery Market : Global lead–acid battery market is projected to reach $59.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2019 to 2026.

Lithium-ion Battery Market: Global lithium-ion battery market is projected to hit $129.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Redox Flow Battery Market: Global redox flow battery market is projected to reach $403.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Portable Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Battery Technology Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research