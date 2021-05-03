Gel-Pak Collaborates With BAE Systems On Innovative Packaging Solution For Thin Semiconductor Devices

"The new LCS2 product has the potential to save semiconductor manufacturers millions of dollars in costs associated with yield loss, rework labor and RMA's caused by die migration" said Darby Davis, VP of Sales and Marketing for Delphon.

Shipping today's thin semiconductor die in industry standard waffle packs presents a challenge for many semiconductor manufacturers. Thin devices packaged in these chip trays have a tendency to migrate, causing costly Component-Out-Of-Pocket (COOP) damage to occur.

Together Gel-Pak and BAE Systems studied the root causes of COOP and created this unique solution. The LCS2 product, designed to work with industry standard waffle pack trays, consists of pad and interleaf materials integrated into a static dissipative gold lid along with a highly engineered single piece clip that uniformly compresses the tray and lid together to seal each waffle pack pocket. This lid/lip system has been shown to eliminate thin die migration issues.

About Gel-Pak

Founded in 1980, Gel-Pak manufactures a line of proprietary gel and elastomer based device carriers and films that offer solutions for applications where damage during handling must be avoided. The company's unique elastomer technology serves as the basis of its Gel-Box™, Gel-Tray®, Gel-Slide®, E-Film™ and patented Vacuum Release (VR) products. These products effectively immobilize devices during shipping and in-process handling. For further information on Gel-Pak's product line, please refer to the website at www.gelpak.com

About Delphon

Delphon is a materials incubator and advanced manufacturing center known for solving unique product development and manufacturing challenges. By combining unique materials and proprietary technologies in its state-of-the-art cleanroom lab, Delphon partners with customers to move ideas quickly into novel products. Its well-known brands Gel-Pak, UltraTape and TouchMark are innovators of solutions for diverse markets including semiconductors, data storage, advanced medical devices, optical, photonics, aerospace, defense, automotive and telecom. For further information regarding Delphon's capabilities, please refer to the website at www.delphon.com

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 81,000 employees worldwide and has operations in 30 U.S. states. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

