Gelatin - Global Market Research Report, 2019: Manufacturers Diversify Into Vegetarian Gelatin to Address Religious Requirements

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gelatin in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Global market is further analyzed by the following Raw Materials: Bones, Bovine Hides, Pig Skin, and Others.

The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Capsugel Inc. ( USA )

) Darling Ingredients Inc. ( USA )

) Ewald-Gelatine GmbH ( Germany )

) Gelita AG ( Germany )

( ) Gelnex Indstria E Comrcio Ltda. ( Brazil )

) Geltech Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Italgelatine S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Junc Gelatines S.L ( Spain )

) LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. ( Italy )

) Nitta Gelatin, Inc. ( Japan )

) Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc. ( USA )

) PB Gelatins GmbH ( Belgium )

) REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH ( Germany )

) Rousselot B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Roxlor France ( France )

) Sterling Biotech Limited ( India )

) Suheung Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Tessenderlo Group NV ( Belgium )

) The Roxlor Group ( USA )

) Trobas Gelatine BV ( The Netherlands )

) Weishardt Holding SA ( France )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Gelatin: An Omnipresent Protein-Rich Ingredient with Excellent Properties and Functionalities

Major Growth Drivers Summarized

Distinctive Behavioral Properties of Gelatin Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Essential Requirement of Gelatin in Multiple End-use Industries: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Applications and Functions of Gelatin by Category Type

Gelatin Emerge as a Popular Clean Label Ingredient

Europe, along with North America, Dominate Global Gelatin Production

Gelatin Production Process in a Nutshell

Pig Skin and Bovine Hides: Dominant Raw Materials in Gelatin Production

Global Market Outlook

Europe Dominates Global Consumption, While Asia-Pacific Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Unique Characteristics in Emulsification, Binding, Stabilization, and Gelling Continue to Drive Healthy Demand for Gelatin in Food Applications

Functional Characteristics of Gelatin in Food

Hydrocolloidal Properties of Gelatin Enable Numerous Food Applications

Hydrocolloids in Probiotic Microencapsulation

Key Confectionery Trends Affecting Gelatin Demand

Innovations in Confectionery Ingredients

Gelatin-Derived Films and Coatings Find Use in Food Packaging

Growing Consumption of Dairy Products Benefit Demand for Gelatin

Other Steadily Growing Food Applications of Gelatin

Meat Products

Low Fat Spreads

Confectionery

Bakery Products

Beverages

Growing Prominence of Gelatin-Based Pharmaceuticals Drive Market Growth

Gelatin: A Boon for Osteoarthritis Patients

Some Interesting Osteoarthritis Facts

Peptan Consumption Benefits Joint Pain Patients

Other High-Growth Application Areas in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Wound Care

Surgical/Dental Sponges

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Plasma Expanders

Fish Gelatin as an Attractive Substitute to Mammalian Gelatin Drive Massive Consumer and Research Interest

Uses of Fish-Derived Gelatin

Select Applications of Fish Gelatin in Confectionery, Food, and Pharmaceuticals

Limiting Factors

Limited Supply of Raw Materials

Inferior Rheological Characteristics

Variable Quality

Prices of Fish Gelatin

Despite Challenges, Halal Gelatin Emerge as a Niche Market Segment in the Food Application Sector

Expanding Halal Food Industry Creates Major Opportunities for Food Processing Companies

Demand on the Rise for Halal Gelatin in Pharmaceutical Applications Too

Low Awareness and Lack of Stringent Religious Restrictions Impede Development of Halal Gelatin in Pharmaceutical Sector

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption in Nutraceuticals

Transforming Diet and Lifestyle Related Trends Spur Demand for Gelatin in Functional Foods & Beverages

Growing Importance of Proteins and Amino Acids as Essential Building Blocks of Human Body

Growing Health Consciousness Drive Demand for Collagen-Based Nutraceuticals

Major Benefits to Human Body from Collagen Supplementation

Increasing Applications in Medicinal Products Drive Consumption of Collagen Bone Glues

Increasing Intake of Cosmeceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Capsules Drive Demand for Empty Gelatin Capsules

Hard Gelatin Capsules: High on Versatility and Functionality Factors

Soft Gelatin Capsules: Beef-Bone Gelatin Loses Ground to Pig -Bone Gelatin

Comparison of Properties of Hard Gelatin Capsules and Soft Gelatin Capsules

Gelatin-Based Pet Food Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Microencapsulation of Pharmaceutical/Food Ingredients with Gelatin Enhance Shelf Life

Pepsi Develops Novel Aroma Encapsulation System with Gelatin Capsules

Use of Gelatins as Biomaterials in Cosmetic Formulation Expands

Gelatin Sponges Gaining Popularity as Topical Hemostat in Medical Applications

Recombinant Human Gelatin: The Next Big Thing?

Anti-Aging Properties of Gelatin Benefits Demand from the Expanding Aging Demography

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Market Attempts to Overcome the Stigma Associated With BSE

Photographic Supplies: An Endangered' End-use Application?

Niche Technical Applications of Gelatin

Paintball

Microencapsulation in NCR Papers

Building Renovation

Coating and Sizing

Handling Oil Disasters

Match Stick Manufacturing

Paper Making

Coated Abrasives

Printing

Protective Applications



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Rousselot's X-PURE Range: A Collection of Highly Safe and Reliable Biomaterials

X-Pure10 HGP: Safest Option for Parenteral Formulations

X-Pure and Regenerative Medicine Applications

Development of Non-Mammalian Gelatin Biopolymer-Based Nanoparticles for Various Applications

Geltor Develops Innovative Vegan Gelatin for Food Applications

Gelatin Chips Aid Study of Muscle Development

QYRA Intensive Care Collagen & OPTICE from Gelita Health

Gelita RXL Gelatin Technology with Reduced Cross-Linking Capability for the Pharma Industry

Gelatin Application in 3D Printing of Human Organs & Tissues

Gelita Pharmaceuticals Innovates with Fortified Gummies for Adults

Capsugel Introduces Vcap Plus Vegetarian Capsules for the Nutrition Market

Gelatin to go Beyond Texturizing, the Ingredient is a Novel Protein Source



5. CHALLENGES & CONCERNS

Cultural and Religious Specifications: A Major Dampener

Gelatin: Ethical Concerns

Shift towards Vegetarianism Hinders Growth

Rising Trend of Gelatin-Free Encapsulation

Increasing Popularity of Alternative Gelatin Sources

Potato-Based Starch Solutions Set to Replace Gelatin in Sugar Confectionery Application

Potato Starch: Free from Changing Trends

Other Key Gelatin Alternatives

Carrageenan

Alginates

Rice Starch

Xanthan Gum

Cellulose Gum

Pectin

Agar - Agar

Gellan Gum

Locust Bean Gum

Guar Gum

Guar Gum: Properties of Guar Gum and Food Uses

Gum Arabic

Gum Ghatti

Gum Karaya

Tragacanth



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Gelatin: A Prelude

Gelatin: An Evolutionary Scan

Gelatin Composition

Forms of Gelatin

Leaf (Sheet) Gelatin

Hydrolysates

Instant Gelatins

Special Types of Gelatins

Major Sources of Gelatin

Porcine Gelatin

Bovine Gelatin

Fish Gelatin

Isinglass



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Competition in the Marketplace: Fairly Concentrated

Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide: Rousselot is the Market Leader

Leading Collagen Companies Worldwide

Manufacturers Diversify into Vegetarian Gelatin to Address Religious Requirements

Quality of Gelatin: A Prime Requisite for Success in the Marketplace

Factors Affecting Gelatin Quality

Selection of Raw Materials

The Production Process

Factors Determining Gelatin Quality

Bloom Value's Effect on Gelatin Quality

Gelatin Regulations Ascertain Safety and Efficacy of the Product

Gelatin Pharmacopoeia at a Glance

Edible Gelatin Regulations



7.1 Focus on Select Global Players



7.2 Product Launches

Rousselot Launches Medical Grade Gelatin X-Pure

Nitta Gelatin Launches DRG Gelatin

Rousselot Unveils StabiCaps Gelatin Solutions



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Gelnex Announces New Gelatin Production Unit in Brazil

Lonza Acquires Capsugel

GELITA Invests in Eberbach Plant for Ultra-Modern Facilities



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Volume Consumption by End-use Segment

Global Value Sales of Gelatin



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Growing Demand from Pharma and Nutraceutical Applications Drive Market Growth

Gelatin Solutions for Joint Health: Addressing a Major Health Concern

Booming Functional Foods Market Offers the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Aging Populace Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Gelatin Food & Pharma Products

The United States: A Major Importer of Bovine Bones from India and China

Shift towards Vegetarianism to Hinder Growth Prospects for Animal-Gelatin

Top Reasons Cited for Being a Vegetarian in the US

Regulatory Landscape

Food Chemical Codex (FCC)

Import Regulations

Requirements for Bovine Gelatins Used in Cosmetics and Food

US Pharmacopeia (USP)

2016: US FDA Policy Changes for Drug Manufacturers

Requirements for Bovine Gelatins

B. Market Analytics



9.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Food and Pharma Technology Advancements Sustain Market Growth

The Flourishing Functional Foods Market Bodes Well for Market Demand

B. Market Analytics



9.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Aging Population and Changing Food Requirements Drive Market Demand

B. Market Analytics



9.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Europe: A Mature yet Growing Market for Gelatin

Booming Demand for Functional Foods to Fuel Consumption of Gelatin

Favorable Demographics to Propel Market Growth

EU Regulations on Edible Gelatin and Hydrolyzed Collagen

March 2016: Amendments to Annex III to Regulation (EU) No. 853/2004

Replacement of Gelatin in Pharmaceutical Capsules: European Group's Response

European Regulations for Pharmaceutical-grade Gelatin

European Pharmacopeia (EP)

Requirements for Bovine Gelatins

REACH Implications for Gelatin/Collagen

Various types of gelatins/collagens exempted from registration include

EU Regulation for the Production of Organic Gelatin

Regulatory and Pricing Issues to Curtail Gelatin Market Prospects

B. Market Analytics

European Gelatin Consumption by End-use Application



9.4.1 France

Market Analysis



9.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Changing Consumer Preferences to Drive Market Growth

B. Market Analytics



9.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



9.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Rising Incidence of Osteoarthritis to Increase Demand for Gelatin Supplements

UK Osteoarthritis Statistics

Growing Functional Foods Market Augurs Well for Market Expansion

B. Market Analytics



9.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



9.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



9.4.7 Belgium

Market Analysis



9.4.8 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



9.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Developing Asian Countries Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Osteoarthritis to Increase Demand for Gelatin Supplements in Australia

Osteoarthritis Statistics

India & China: Potential Laden Markets

B. Market Analytics

Asia-Pacific Gelatin Consumption by End-use Application



9.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Robust Demand for Edible Gelatin Drive Strong Market Growth

Stringent Policy Regulations to Prevent Use of Industrial Gelatin in Food Products

Massive Exports of Donkeys from Africa for Donkey Hide-Based Gelatin Production in China: Repercussions

Surge in Functional Foods Consumption Boosts Gelatin Consumption

Chinese Authorities Investigate Illegal Gelatin Products

Gelatin Regulations in China

B. Market Analytics



9.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Bright Outlook Projected for the Indian Gelatin Market

Pharmaceutical Sector: The Primary End-Use Market

India: A Leading Exporter of Gelatin

Cellulose Based Vegetarian' Capsules: A Major Threat to Gelatin Capsules?

Ban on Cow-Slaughter in Certain States to Majorly Impact Gelatin Market

B. Market Analytics



9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



9.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



9.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



9.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



9.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67)

The United States (13)

(13) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (20)

(20) France (3)

(3)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Italy (3)

(3)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)

(Excluding Japan) (26) Latin America (5)

