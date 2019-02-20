Gelatin Market, 2023 by Source (Porcine, Bovine, Fish & Poultry) & Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare), Type (Type A, Type B), & Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Gelling)

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Gelatin Market by Source (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Bovine Bone, Fish & Poultry), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare), Type (Type A, Type B), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Gelling), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing demand for functional and convenience food & beverage products is expected to drive the demand for gelatin.

The global gelatin market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The gelatin market is driven by various factors such as the growing demand for functional and convenience food & beverage products, increasing application in the pharmaceutical industry, and rising demand for clean-label products. However, competition from gelatin alternatives and cultural restrictions are projected to hinder the growth of the market.

Abundant availability and health benefits of gelatin drive the bovine skin market growth.



In terms of value, the bovine skin segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Bovine is one of the most widely used sources to manufacture gelatin because of its abundance and easy availability. Gelatin is also helpful in muscle mass building, metabolism boosting, and skin & hair improvement. Yet, some consumers demand an alternative gelatin source due to factors such as the growing demand for vegan food products, religious barriers, health concerns, and increased raw material prices. The rising demand for sports nutrition and fortified food & beverage products fuels the demand for bovine skin gelatin.

The food segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



In terms of value, the food segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2018. Gelatin is considered as a non-allergic protein source to be incorporated in functional & nutritional food & beverage products. The rising demand for nutritional confectionery products as well as functional beverages such as nutritional bars and sports drinks has been stimulating the demand for gelatin. Moreover, gelatin is naturally derived from animal skin and bone, making them clean label ingredients.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the gelatin market, in terms of value.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing. According to the Population Reference Bureau in 2014, the fast-growing consumer markets of China, India, and other Asia Pacific countries have a combined population exceeding four billion people; this is projected to become an increasingly important driver for global consumption over the next two decades, led by rapidly rising household incomes and fast-growing middle-class population. As a result, the region is estimated to dominate the gelatin market in terms of value.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Gelatin Market

4.2 Gelatin Market: Key Countries

4.3 Gelatin Market, By Application

4.4 Developed vs. Developing Markets For Gelatin

4.5 Gelatin Market, By Source

4.6 Europe: Gelatin Market, By Application and Country, 2017



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 Farming Input

5.2.3 Farming

5.2.4 Slaughtering

5.2.5 Manufacturing

5.2.6 Suppliers/Distributors

5.2.7 Retailers

5.2.8 End-Product Manufacturers

5.3 Regulatory Bodies, Associations, and Certifications

5.3.1 Regulatory Bodies

5.3.1.1 The European Union

5.3.1.2 US

5.3.2 Associations

5.3.2.1 Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC)

5.3.2.2 Gelatine Manufacturers of Europe (GME)

5.3.3 Certifications

5.3.3.1 Halal

5.3.3.2 Kosher

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Growing Demand For Functional and Convenience Food and Beverage Products

5.4.1.2 Increasing Application in the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.4.1.3 Increase in Demand For Medical and Biomedical Applications

5.4.1.4 Rising Demand For Clean-Label Products

5.4.1.5 Growth in Demand For Naturally Sourced Ingredients

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Competition From Gelatin Alternatives

5.4.2.2 Cultural Restrictions

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Use of Gelatin in Fortified Confectionery and Sports Nutrition Products

5.4.3.2 Use of Gelatin as A Potential Biodegradable Packaging Material For Food Products

5.4.3.3 Emerging Economies to Provide High-Growth Opportunities

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Increasing Incidents and Risks of Pathogenic Contamination Through Raw Materials

5.4.4.2 Rising Prices and Scarcity of Raw Materials



6 Gelatin Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Type A

6.3 Type B



7 Gelatin Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bloom Value

7.2.1 High Bloom

7.2.2 Low Bloom

7.3 Thickener

7.4 Stabilizer

7.5 Gelling Agent

7.6 Others



8 Gelatin Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food

8.2.1 Growing Demand For Processed Food & Beverage Products to Drive the Demand For Gelatin

8.2.2 Confectionery & Bakery

8.2.3 Nutritional Products

8.2.4 Beverages

8.2.5 Dairy Products

8.2.6 Meat Products

8.2.7 Other Food Products

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.1 Multifunctionality and Health Benefits of Gelatin are Driving the Pharmaceutical Market

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Demand For Soft Gels in Cosmetics and Silver Gelatin Photography to Drive the Gelatin Market



9 Gelatin Market, By Source

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Gelatin: Regulations Set By Different Regions/Countries

9.2 Porcine

9.2.1 Increasing Pork Production to Drive the Gelatin Manufacturing Industry Worldwide

9.3 Bovine Skin

9.3.1 Abundant Availability and Health Benefits of Gelatin Drive the Bovine Skin Market Growth

9.4 Bovine Bone

9.4.1 Growing Demand For Fortified Food Products to Drive the Bovine Bone Gelatin Market

9.5 Fish & Poultry

9.5.1 Growing Demand For Alternate Gelatin Sources Driving the Fish & Poultry Gelatin Market



10 Gelatin Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Expansions & Investments

11.6 Acquisitions

11.7 Agreements, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

11.8 New Product Launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Darling Ingredients

12.2 Tessenderlo Group

12.3 Nitta Gelatin

12.4 Gelita

12.5 Weishardt

12.6 Italgelatine

12.7 Lapi Gelatine

12.8 Gelnex

12.9 Junca Gelatines

12.10 Trobas Gelatine

12.11 India Gelatine & Chemicals

12.12 Sterling Biotech Group



