Gelcoat Market Study; 2017-2019, 2023 & 2027 - Global Market Set to Reach $2.54 Billion by 2027
Jan 17, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gelcoat - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Gelcoat Market accounted for $1.09 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include an increase in demand for gelcoat in the transportation industry, growing uses of glass fiber reinforced plastics across various end-use industries and rising demand for lightweight vehicles to increase fuel efficiency. However, the shift toward a closed molding process affecting the use of gelcoat is restraining the market growth.
Amongst resin, the Polyester is the most widely used resin for gelcoat. Polyester resin is easily available and has a low price. It also offers various useful properties such as resistance to water and chemicals and low shrinkage. These properties enable the polyester resin-based gelcoat to be widely used in the marine and construction industries. Polyester resins used in gelcoats offer durability to molds and parts.
By Geography, APAC is a key gelcoat market. The booming transportation and construction industries are responsible for the growth of the gelcoat market in the region. China is one of the prominent consumers of gelcoat in the region. The country has become the single-largest consumer of gelcoat in the wind energy industry and is expected to strengthen its position further.
Some of the key players in global Gelcoat market are Bufa Composite Systems Gmbh, Poliya Composites Resins and Polymers, Eastman Chemical Company, Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) Aliancys, BASF, Allnex, Ineos Enterprise, Scott Bader Company, Turkuaz Polyester, Ashland, Interplastic Corporation, HK Research Corporation, Polynt-Reichhold Group, Huntsman International, Synergys Technologies, and Sika Advanced Resins.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Gelcoat Market, By Resin
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Vinyl Ester
5.3 Epoxy
5.4 Polyester
5.5 Other Resins
5.5.1 Polyurethane
5.5.2 Acrylic
5.5.3 Phenolic
6 Global Gelcoat Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Specialty Gelcoat
6.3 Standard Gelcoat
7 Global Gelcoat Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Spray Gun
7.3 Brush & Roller
7.4 Other Applications
8 Global Gelcoat Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Building and Construction
8.3 Transportation
8.4 Wind Energy
8.5 Marine
8.6 Energy
8.7 Automotive
8.8 Other End Users
8.8.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Furniture
8.8.2 Tanks
8.8.3 Food Additive Requirement
8.8.4 Tooling
8.8.5 Aerospace & Defense
8.8.6 Pipes
8.8.7 Sanitary
9 Global Gelcoat Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Bufa Composite Systems GmbH
11.2 Poliya Composites Resins & Polymers
11.3 Eastman Chemical Company
11.4 Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) Aliancys
11.5 BASF
11.6 Allnex
11.7 Ineos Enterprise
11.8 Scott Bader Company
11.9 Turkuaz Polyester
11.10 Ashland
11.11 Interplastic Corporation
11.12 HK Research Corporation
11.13 Polynt-Reichhold Group
11.14 Huntsman International
11.15 Synergys Technologies
11.16 Sika Advanced Resins
