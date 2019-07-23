Gem Miner's Jubilee Gem and Jewelry Show Features PA Geological Survey Group Display
Jul 23, 2019, 09:37 ET
LEBANON, Pa., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gem Miner's Jubilee, the Mid-Atlantic's premium bead, mineral, gem and jewelry show, will be hosting its 22nd annual event at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, August 16th - 18th, 2019, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. The Jubilee is a major production in the gem show circuit and an international event with vendors from around the world, both wholesale and retail.
Several artisans are available to do work on the premises including wire wrapping, stone setting and jewelry repair.
Visit http://www.gem-show.com for updates, admission discounts and additional information.
This year's featured demonstration will be the Pennsylvania Geological Survey group which will arrange a display focusing on the minerals and mining history of local Cornwall and Grace Mines and staff will be available for providing information and answering questions. The Central Pennsylvania Rock and Mineral Club and Tuscarora Lapidary Society will also be a source of educational demonstrations. To add a little flavor to the show, Boyd's Cardinal Hollow Winery will offer free samples of their unique wines from their top selling Whiskey Mead which is fermented in Bourbon barrels to their tongue toasting Jalapeno Wine sold by the bottle.
Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Handicapped accessible and free parking. Admission is $6 and free for children under 12.
Gem Miner's Jubilee and Holiday Shows are a yearly exhibition and sale of some of the foremost products & collectibles of Earth's treasures. The three day August show and a Holiday Gift Show in November provide an opportunity to meet source dealers bringing the finest collections available.
For Information, contact: Teresa Schwab, (301) 807-9745
SOURCE Mid-Atlantic Gem and Mineral Association
